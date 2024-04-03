Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) will release first quarter 2024 financial results on April 18, 2024, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (“EDT”). Management will review these results and its outlook during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT that same morning. The conference call should be accessed at least 15 minutes prior to its start with the following numbers:

888-947-9963 – Access Code - 3972058 (Domestic)

(Domestic) 312-470-0178 – Access Code - 3972058 (International)

(International) 800-876-4955 – No Access Code (Domestic Replay)

203-369-3997 – No Access Code (International Replay)

The replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. EDT on April 18, 2024, until the end of the day on May 17, 2024. The call will also be available through a live webcast at www.elevancehealth.com under the “Investors” link. You may also access the webcast here. A webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Elevance Health, Inc.

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve more than 115 million consumers through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on X and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.

