By Colin Kellaher

Elevance Health on Tuesday said John Gallina plans to retire as executive vice president and chief financial officer and will be succeeded by current Moody's finance chief Mark Kaye.

Indianapolis health insurer Elevance said Kaye, 44 years old, will join as chief financial officer-designate on Sept. 6 and officially take up the post on Nov. 1.

New York credit-ratings and research firm Moody's last week said Kaye was leaving, and that Caroline Sullivan, its company's chief accounting officer and corporate controller, would step in as interim finance chief.

Elevance said Kaye will receive an annual base salary of $900,000 and an annual bonus with a target of 120% of his base pay.

Elevance said Gallina, who has spent nearly three decades with the company and has been chief financial officer since 2016, will serving as a special adviser following his retirement to assist with the transition.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-23 0741ET