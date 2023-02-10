Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' (Strong) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of the insurance subsidiaries of Elevance Health Inc. (ELV).

The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch also affirmed ELV's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and senior debt rating at 'BBB'.

The affirmation reflects ELV's very strong business profile, strong financial performance and earnings, as well as very strong debt service and financial flexibility.

Key Rating Drivers

Very Strong Company Profile: ELV is among the largest health insurers in the U.S. with over 47 million reported medical members, maintaining leading market shares in most of the 14 states in which it is licensed to market products under the Blue Cross / Blue Shield (BCBS) brand. Additionally, membership is diverse by geography and by product type, consisting primarily of employer group members but also including meaningful Medicaid membership.

Expanded Notching: Widened notching between the IFS ratings and the holding company IDR results from leverage ratios above Fitch's guidelines for the current IFS ratings. Recent leverage ratios have improved and could eventually result in a return to normal notching with stabilization at a lower level. In January 2023 , leverage ratios increased with a $2.6 billion debt issuance.

Acquisition Activity: The acquisition of BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy , which specializes in oncology-type drugs, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. The company will become part of CarelonRx, which is ELV's pharmacy services business that was rebranded at the beginning of the year. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana (BCBSLA) later this year. BCBSLA has 1.9 million members and would bring ELV its 15th state of operations using the BCBS brand.

Favorable Earnings: The financial performance and earnings profile continues to be supportive of the current rating. In 2022, EBITDA reached in excess of $10 billion and net income was greater than $6 billion . Three-year averages (2020-2022) for the EBITDA margin and return on capital were nearly 7% and 10%, respectively.

Debt Service and Financial Flexibility: Debt service and financial flexibility remain very strong. The company reported fixed-charge coverage averaging nearly 12x over the most recent three-year period. Financial flexibility is characterized by a long history of funding from diverse sources using varied instruments and robust contingent funding in place.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade:

Debt-to-EBITDA ratio above 3.0x or a FLR above 43% on a sustained basis;

EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios below 7x on a sustained basis;

EBITDA-to-revenue margins and net returns on average capital less than 7% and 5%, respectively, on a sustained basis;

Organization-wide NAIC risk-based capital ratio (company action level basis) falling below 235% on a sustained basis.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade of senior debt and a narrowing of notching:

Debt-to-EBITDA below 2.5x and an FLR below 38%.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade:

Debt-to-EBITDA below 2.1x and an FLR below 35%;

Sustained organization-wide NAIC risk-based capital ratios (company action level basis) above 275%;

Sustained EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios above 10x;

Sustained EBITDA-to-revenue margins above 8% and net returns on average capital above 9%.

Best/Worst Case Rating Scenario

ESG Considerations

