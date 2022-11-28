Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Elevance Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELV   US0367521038

ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.

(ELV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:21 2022-11-28 am EST
512.55 USD   -0.25%
11/16Elevance Health Teams Up with the Impact Fitness Foundation to Support Herron-Riverside High School
BU
11/16Transcript : Elevance Health Inc. Presents at 4th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference, Nov-16-2022 10:00 AM
CI
11/10Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Elevance Health to $575 From $545, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Twenty-one Elevance Health Medicaid Plans Receive NCQA Health Equity Accreditation

11/28/2022 | 09:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Accreditation earned for health plans that serve more than eight million individuals nationwide; underscores company’s commitment to reducing health inequities and providing fair opportunities for all people to live a healthy life

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) announced today that 21 of its affiliated Medicaid plans are the first in the nation to earn a full three-year accreditation for health equity from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). The accreditation demonstrates Elevance Health’s commitment to advancing health equity and prioritizing the whole health needs of entire communities of people who have been historically marginalized, economically and socially.

“Advancing health equity is a priority for everyone at Elevance Health, and we hold ourselves accountable for addressing the root causes that drive poor health outcomes,” said Aimée Dailey, President of Medicaid at Elevance Health. “Ninety-three percent of our Medicaid members are now served by a health plan that has earned this health equity accreditation, a scale unmatched in the industry. It’s an opportunity to continue to address the unique needs and improve the health of the diverse communities we serve.”

NCQA Health Equity accreditation “focuses on the foundation of health equity work: building an internal culture that supports the organization’s external health equity work; collecting data that help the organization create and offer language services and provider networks mindful of individuals’ cultural and linguistic needs; and identifying opportunities to reduce health inequities and improve care.”

Elevance Health has a “health equity by design” philosophy through which the organization acts with intentionality to proactively design care and services that demonstrate cultural humility and reduce inequities. As an example, earlier this month, the company enrolled an initial cohort of 20 Medicaid leaders in the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health’s “Leadership Development to Advance Equity in Health Course,” to equip them with the tools and resources needed to address health equity among populations vulnerable to systemic inequity.

“While our ongoing work to advance health equity, specifically with this accreditation, is something to celebrate, it is just the beginning. It’s the foundation from which we will continue to innovate in our partnerships and journey towards designing an ecosystem in which all people, regardless of race or ethnicity, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, and geographic or financial access can receive individualized care that optimizes their health and well-being,” said Dr. Darrell Gray, II, Chief Health Equity Officer at Elevance Health.

The accreditation was earned by Elevance Health affiliates in the following states:

  • Iowa
  • Maryland
  • New Jersey
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Washington
  • Georgia
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Louisiana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • Wisconsin
  • Florida
  • Virginia
  • New York
  • Missouri
  • West Virginia

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About Elevance Health, Inc.

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve more than 119 million people through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on Twitter and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.
11/16Elevance Health Teams Up with the Impact Fitness Foundation to Support Herron-Riverside..
BU
11/16Transcript : Elevance Health Inc. Presents at 4th Annual Wolfe Research Healt..
CI
11/10Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Elevance Health to $575 From $545, Maintains ..
MT
11/09Transcript : Elevance Health Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healt..
CI
11/09Elevance Health to Acquire Specialty Pharmacy BioPlus for Undisclosed Sum
MT
11/09Elevance Health to Acquire BioPlus
BU
11/09Elevance Health Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy Se..
CI
11/04Elevance Health, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/03Cigna lifts profit view for third time on strength in pharmacy benefits business
RE
11/02Elevance Health Announces Appearance at 4th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 156 B - -
Net income 2022 6 262 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 465 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 0,98%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Elevance Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 513,86 $
Average target price 561,79 $
Spread / Average Target 9,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gail Koziara Boudreaux President & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Gallina Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth E. Tallett Independent Chairman
Dustin Wilcox VP & Chief Information Security Officer
Gloria M. McCarthy Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.10.86%122 724
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.7.07%502 325
CIGNA CORPORATION41.05%99 029
HUMANA INC.16.62%68 484
CENTENE CORPORATION2.99%48 053
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.2.83%19 101