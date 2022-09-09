Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Elevance Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELV   US0367521038

ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.

(ELV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
493.60 USD   +0.87%
09/09BofA Securities Upgrades Elevance Health to Buy From Neutral, Raises Price Target to $575 From $535
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

What changes will the UK see with a new monarch?

09/09/2022 | 07:05pm EDT
STORY: What changes will the UK see with a new monarch?

1. National anthem

The words of the British national anthem will change

from 'God Save the Queen' to 'God Save the King'

2. Coins and stamps

Newly minted and printed coins and banknotes will feature the head of the king

Postage stamps will also be updated to feature the portrait of the new king

3. The Royal Cypher

The Royal Cypher is a monogram used by the monarch

It appears on everything from red mail pillar boxes to police uniforms

Both the cypher and the royal coat of arms will change with a new king

4. Legal changes

Senior lawyers will become King's Counsel rather than Queen's Counsel

Other legal titles that use Queen will change to King


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 155 B - -
Net income 2022 6 325 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 1,04%
Capitalization 118 B 118 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Elevance Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 493,60 $
Average target price 544,63 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gail Koziara Boudreaux President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Edward Gallina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Elizabeth E. Tallett Independent Chairman
Dustin Wilcox VP & Chief Information Security Officer
Gloria M. McCarthy Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.5.57%117 444
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP4.42%493 424
CIGNA CORPORATION27.53%88 700
HUMANA INC.4.85%61 551
CENTENE CORPORATION11.64%52 162
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.9.48%20 534