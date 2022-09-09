What changes will the UK see with a new monarch?

1. National anthem

The words of the British national anthem will change

from 'God Save the Queen' to 'God Save the King'

2. Coins and stamps

Newly minted and printed coins and banknotes will feature the head of the king

Postage stamps will also be updated to feature the portrait of the new king

3. The Royal Cypher

The Royal Cypher is a monogram used by the monarch

It appears on everything from red mail pillar boxes to police uniforms

Both the cypher and the royal coat of arms will change with a new king

4. Legal changes

Senior lawyers will become King's Counsel rather than Queen's Counsel

Other legal titles that use Queen will change to King