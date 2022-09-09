What changes will the UK see with a new monarch?

1. National anthem
The words of the British national anthem will change
from 'God Save the Queen' to 'God Save the King'
2. Coins and stamps
Newly minted and printed coins and banknotes will feature the head of the king
Postage stamps will also be updated to feature the portrait of the new king
3. The Royal Cypher
The Royal Cypher is a monogram used by the monarch
It appears on everything from red mail pillar boxes to police uniforms
Both the cypher and the royal coat of arms will change with a new king
4. Legal changes
Senior lawyers will become King's Counsel rather than Queen's Counsel
Other legal titles that use Queen will change to King