Elevate Credit Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Strong Quarterly Sequential Loan Growth

FORT WORTH, TX - August 3, 2021 - Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) ('Elevate' or the 'Company'), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



'The second quarter brought back an exciting return to growth across all products,' said Elevate CEO, Jason Harvison. 'The reopening of the broader economy has created strong tailwinds for our industry in the second half of 2021. I am also pleased to report progress on our infrastructure improvements with the rollout of our new technology platform, Blueprint, which will enable us to expand more seamlessly to additional new partners and products in the near future.'

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

• Net income (loss): Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $(3.0) million compared to net income of $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The net loss in the second quarter of 2021 resulted from loan loss provision associated with increased loan originations and increased direct marketing expense on new customer acquisition. The number of new and former customer loans originated during the second quarter of 2021 totaled approximately 54,000 loans, an increase from approximately 10,400 in the prior year second quarter. Fully diluted loss per share for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $(0.09), a decrease from $0.20 per fully

diluted share a year ago.



• Combined loans receivable - principal: Combined loans receivable - principal totaled $399.3 million at June 30, 2021, a sequential quarter increase of 13% from $353.1 million at March 31, 2021 and a decrease of $14.4 million, or 3%, from $413.7 million at June 30, 2020.



• Credit quality: The combined loan loss reserve at June 30, 2021 totaled $40.3 million, or 10% of combined loans receivable compared to 14% a year ago reflecting the continued strong credit performance of the loan portfolio.



• Revenue: Revenues decreased during the second quarter of 2021 to $84.5 million, compared to $118.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in revenue is primarily attributable to a lower average combined loans receivable-principal coupled with lower effective APRs earned on the loan portfolio.



• Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA totaled $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, down from $45.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 13.7%, down from 38.3% in the prior-year second quarter.

Year-to-date 2021 Financial Results

• Net income: Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $9.7 million, up $6.1 million compared to $3.6 million in the first half of 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2021 totaled $0.27, an increase from $0.09 per fully diluted share a year ago.



• Revenue: Revenues decreased during the first half of 2021 to $174.3 million, compared to $280.5 million for the first half of 2020. The decrease in revenue is primarily attributable to a lower average combined loans receivable-principal coupled with lower effective APRs earned on the loan portfolio.



• Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA totaled $43.2 million in the first half of 2021, down from $80.1 million in the first half of 2020. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first half of 2021 was 24.8%, down from 28.6% in the prior-year first half.



Liquidity and Capital Resources

Interest expense in the second quarter of 2021 declined to $8.6 million compared to $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The Company paid down its debt facilities by over $97 million in January 2021, while drawing down a net $10 million on its debt facilities in the second quarter of 2021 to help fund loan growth. Total debt at June 30, 2021 was $351.2 million on $157.7 million in equity resulting in a debt to equity ratio of 2.6 compared to 3.1 at both December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, when including all liabilities.



During the second quarter of 2021, the Company purchased $8.0 million of common shares (2.3 million common shares) under the Company's previously approved common stock repurchase program or roughly 7% of common shares outstanding at the beginning of the quarter. As of June 30, 2021, the Company has repurchased approximately 28% of all common shares issued and outstanding since August 2019 under this common stock repurchase program.



Financial Outlook

For the full year 2021, the Company expects total revenue of $380 million to $400 million, net income and diluted earnings per share to be roughly breakeven, and Adjusted EBITDA of $50 million to $60 million.



Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 3, at 4:00 pm Central Time / 5:00 pm Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0792 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8263 (international) and requesting the Elevate Credit Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The conference call will also be webcast live through Elevate's Investor Relations website at

https://investors.elevate.com/corporate-profile/.



An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conference call until 11:59 pm ET on August 17, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13721164, or by accessing Elevate's Investor Relations website.

1Our 2021 results and comparable periods are presented on a continuing operations basis and exclude the results of discontinued operations in the UK, unless otherwise stated. Elevate exited the UK market in the second quarter of 2020.



2Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, combined loans receivable - principal, combined loans receivable, and combined loan loss reserve are non-GAAP financial measures. These terms are defined elsewhere in this release. Please see the schedules appearing later in this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

About Elevate

Elevate (NYSE: ELVT), together with the banks that license its marketing and technology services, has originated $9.2 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.6 million non-prime consumers to date and has saved its customers more than $8.5 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers' good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate's suite of groundbreaking credit products includes RISE, Elastic and Today Card. For more information, please visit http://corporate.elevate.com.

