    ELVT   US28621V1017

ELEVATE CREDIT, INC.

(ELVT)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/04 04:00:01 pm EDT
3.080 USD   +2.33%
Elevate Credit First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Available on its Investor Relations Website

05/04/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) (“Elevate”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2022. Elevate has posted its release to its Investor Relations webpage at http://investors.elevate.com/press-releases.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, May 4, at 4:00 pm Central Time / 5:00 pm Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-877-295-1828 (domestic) or 1-212-231-2934 (international) and requesting the Elevate Credit First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The conference call will also be webcast live through Elevate’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.elevate.com/corporate-profile/.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conference call until 11:59 pm ET on May 18, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 22018572, or by accessing Elevate’s website.

About Elevate

Elevate (NYSE: ELVT), together with the banks that license its marketing and technology services, has originated $10.1 billion in credit to more than 2.7 million consumers to date. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate’s platform powers a suite of groundbreaking credit products including RISE, Elastic, Today Card, and Swell. For more information, please visit http://corporate.elevate.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 521 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,29 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 94,0 M 94,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 436
Free-Float 57,0%
Managers and Directors
Jason D. Harvison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chad Bradford Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Saundra D. Schrock Chairman
Larry Browder Chief Information Officer
Scott Greever Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEVATE CREDIT, INC.1.35%94
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-9.12%52 236
ORIX CORPORATION0.38%21 146
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-17.46%19 202
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED36.86%8 005
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-14.84%6 680