    ELVT   US28621V1017

ELEVATE CREDIT, INC.

(ELVT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
2.240 USD   -0.88%
Elevate to Release Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on Tuesday, August 2nd
BU
Elevate Named Best Place for Working Parents Three Years in a Row
BU
Elevate Credit Introduces Elevate.com, a Data-Driven Financial Wellness Platform for Non-Prime Consumers
BU
Elevate to Release Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on Tuesday, August 2nd

07/14/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Elevate Credit, Inc. (“Elevate”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Jason Harvison, Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Trussell, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on the day of the release (August 2, 2022) at 5:00 pm ET to discuss Elevate’s financial results.

Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0792 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8263 (international) and requesting the Elevate Credit Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The conference call will also be webcast live through Elevate’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.elevate.com/corporate-profile/.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conference call until 11:59 pm ET on August 16, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13731612, or by accessing Elevate’s website.

About Elevate
Elevate (NYSE: ELVT), together with the banks that license its marketing and technology services, has originated $10.0 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.7 million non-prime consumers to date. Its responsible, tech enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate’s platform powers a suite of groundbreaking credit products includes RISE, Elastic, Today Card and Swell. For more information, please visit http://corporate.elevate.com.

Source: Elevate Credit, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 517 M - -
Net income 2022 0,01 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 70,8 M 70,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 436
Free-Float 55,4%
Managers and Directors
Jason D. Harvison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven A. Trussell Chief Financial Officer
Saundra D. Schrock Chairman
Larry Browder Chief Information Officer
Scott Greever Chief Operating Officer
