Elevation Gold Mining : Amendment to (or amended) preliminary short form prospectus - English 03/11/2022 | 04:26pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields A copy of this amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, but has not yet become final for the purpose of the sale of securities. Information contained in this amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus may not be complete and may have to be amended. The securities may not be sold until a receipt for the short form prospectus is obtained from the securities regulatory authorities. No securities regulatory authority has expressed an opinion about these securities and it is an offence to claim otherwise. This short form prospectus constitutes a public offering of these securities only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale and only by persons permitted to sell these securities in those jurisdictions. The securities offered under this short form prospectus have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any securities laws of any state of the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act (the "United States"). Accordingly, except as permitted under the Agency Agreement (as defined below), these securities may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act ("U.S. Persons")), unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or unless an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States is available. This short form prospectus does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities offered hereby within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons. See "Plan of Distribution". Information has been incorporated by reference in this short form prospectus from documents filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in Canada. Copies of the documents incorporated herein by reference may be obtained on request without charge from the Corporate Secretary of Elevation Gold Mining Corporation at 1920 - 1188 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4A2, Telephone: +1-604-601-3656,and are also available electronically at www.sedar.com. AMENDED AND RESTATED PRELIMINARY SHORT FORM PROSPECTUS (AMENDING AND RESTATING THE PRELIMINARY SHORT FORM PROSPECTUS DATED MARCH 4, 2022) New Issue March 9, 2022 ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION $20,002,200 37,740,000 Units Price: $0.53 per Unit This amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") qualifies the distribution of up to 37,740,000 units (the "Units") of Elevation Gold Mining Corporation ("Elevation" or the "Company") at a price of $0.53 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for total gross proceeds of up to $20,002,200 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.70 per Warrant Share (the "Warrant Exercise Price") for a period of 60 months from the Closing Date (as defined herein), subject to adjustment in certain customary events. The Warrants will be issued pursuant to and be governed by a warrant indenture to be entered into on or prior to the Closing Date between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare" or the "Warrant ii Agent"), as warrant agent. The Unit Shares and Warrants comprising the Units will separate immediately upon closing of the Offering. See "Description of Securities Being Distributed". The Units will be offered for sale on a "best efforts" agency basis pursuant to an agency agreement (the "Agency Agreement") to be entered into between the Company and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Lead Agent"), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"). The Lead Agent may invite such other registered investment dealers to participate as selling group members in the Offering as may be determined to the mutual satisfaction of the Agents and the Company. The Offering Price was determined by arm's length negotiation between the Company and the Lead Agent, on behalf of the Agents, with reference to the prevailing market price of the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"). See "Plan of Distribution". The Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "ELVT" and on the OTCQX Best Market (the "OTCQX") under the symbol "EVGDF". On March 8, 2022, the last trading day before the date of this Prospectus, the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSXV was $0.50 and on the OTCQX was US$0.407. There is no market through which the Warrants may be sold and purchasers may not be able to resell the Warrants purchased under the Prospectus. This may affect the pricing of the Warrants in the secondary market, the transparency and availability of trading prices, the liquidity of the Warrants, and the extent of issuer regulation. See "Risk Factors". Price Net Proceeds to the to the Public Agents' Commission(1) Company(2) Per Unit $0.53 $0.0318 $0.4982 Total(3) $20,002,200 $1,200,132 $18,802,068 Notes: In consideration for the services rendered by the Agents in connection with the Offering, the Company shall pay to the Agents a cash commission (the " Commission ") equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, including in respect of any gross proceeds raised on the exercise of the Agents' Option, except in respect of gross proceeds from the sale of Units sold to certain purchasers designated by the Company on a president's list (the " President's List "), for which the Company shall, as partial commission, issue to the Agents that number of Units (the " Broker Units ") equal to 3% of the number of Units sold to persons on the President's List. The amounts above assume no Units are sold to purchasers on the President's List. As additional consideration for the services rendered by the Agents in connection with the Offering, the Company shall issue to the Agents broker warrants (the " Broker Warrants ") to purchase that number of Common Shares (the " Broker Warrant Shares ") that is equal to 6% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering, including any Agents' Option Units (as defined herein) sold on the exercise of the Agents' Option, subject to a reduced number of Broker Warrants equal to 3% in respect of Units sold to purchasers on the President's List. Each Broker Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Broker Warrant Share at the Offering Price for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date. The distribution of the Broker Units and the Broker Warrants is qualified by this Prospectus. See " Plan of Distribution ". After deducting the Commission (assuming no Units are sold to purchasers on the President's List), but before deducting the expenses of the Offering, estimated to be approximately $400,000 and which, together with the Commission, will be paid by the Company out of the gross proceeds of the Offering. See " Use of Proceeds ". The Agents have been granted an over-allotment option (the " Agents' Option "), exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time on and for a period of 30 days following the Closing Date (the " Agents' Option Deadline "), to sell up to an additional 5,661,000 Units (the " Agents' Option Units ") at the Offering Price, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The Agents' Option may be exercised by the Agents: (a) to acquire Agents' Option Units at the Offering Price, or (b) to acquire additional Warrants (the " Agents' Option Warrants ") at a price of $0.01 per Agents' Option Warrant, or (c) to acquire any combination of Agents' Option Units and Agents' Option Warrants, so long as the aggregate number of Agents' Option Warrants that may be issued under such Agents' Option does not exceed 5,661,000 Agents' Option Warrants. The Agents' Option Units, additional Unit Shares (the " Agents' Option Shares ") and Agents' Option Warrants are collectively referred to herein as the " Agents' Option Securities ". The grant of the Agents' Option and the Agents' Option Securities issuable upon exercise of the Agents' Option are hereby qualified for distribution under this Prospectus. A purchaser who acquires Agents' Option Securities forming part of the Agents' over-allocation position acquires such Agents' Option Securities under this Prospectus regardless of whether the over-allocation position is ultimately filled through the exercise of the Agents' Option or secondary market purchases. If the Agents' Option is exercised in full, the total " Price to the Public ", " Agents' Commission " and " Net Proceeds to the Company " (before deducting the expenses of the Offering (see note 2 above)) will be $23,002,530, $1,380,152 and $21,622,378, respectively. See " Plan of Distribution ". Unless the context otherwise requires, when used herein, all references to the "Offering" include the exercise of the Agents' Option, and all references to "Units", "Unit Shares", "Warrants", "Warrant Shares", "Broker Units", iii "Broker Warrants" and "Broker Warrant Shares" include all securities issuable assuming the exercise of the Agents' Option. There is no minimum amount of funds that must be raised under this Offering. This means that the Company could complete this Offering after raising only a small proportion of the offering amount set out above. The following table sets out the maximum number of securities under option that may be issued by the Company to the Agents pursuant to the Agency Agreement: Maximum Size or Number Agents' Position of Securities Available Exercise Period Exercise Price Agents' Option Up to 5,661,000 Agents' Up to 30 days from and including the $0.53 per Agents' Option Units / 5,661,000 Closing Date Option Unit / $0.01 Agents' Option Warrants per Agents' Option Warrant Warrants underlying Up to 443,096 Warrant Exercisable for a period of 60 months $0.70 per Warrant Broker Units Shares(1) following the Closing Date Share Broker Warrants Up to 2,771,846 Broker Exercisable for a period of 24 months $0.53 per Broker Warrant Shares(2) following the Closing Date Warrant Share Notes: Assuming 9,177,000 Units are sold to purchasers on the President's List. Includes 167,786 Warrants underlying Broker Units issued as compensation for services rendered in connection with the Debt Settlement Agreements. For more information see " Plan of Distribution - Debt Settlement Transactions ". Assuming the Agents' Option is exercised in full and that no Units are sold to purchasers on the President's List. Includes 167,786 Broker Warrants issued as compensation for services rendered in connection with the Debt Settlement Agreements. For more information see " Plan of Distribution - Debt Settlement Transactions ". The Offering is not guaranteed or underwritten by any person. The Agents, as agents, conditionally offer the Units for sale on a "best efforts" basis, if, as and when issued by the Company in accordance with the terms and conditions contained in the Agency Agreement and subject to approval of certain legal matters on behalf of the Company by Maxis Law Corporation, and on behalf of the Agents by Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP. See "Plan of Distribution". The Offering is being made in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec. The Units will be offered in each of such provinces through those Agents or their affiliates who are registered to offer Units for sale in such provinces and such other registered dealers as may be designated by the Agents. Subject to applicable law, the Agents may offer the Units in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons and such other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States as agreed between the Company and the Agents. See "Plan of Distribution". Subscriptions for the Units will be received subject to rejection or allotment, in whole or in part, and the Agents reserve the right to close the subscription books at any time without notice. Closing of the Offering is expected to take place on or about March 24, 2022, or such other date as may be agreed upon by the Company and the Lead Agent, but in any event not later than 90 days after the date of the receipt of the (final) prospectus or such later date as may be permitted under securities legislation (the "Closing Date"). See "Plan of Distribution". It is anticipated that the Unit Shares and the Warrants comprising the Units will be delivered under the book-based system through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS") or its nominee and deposited in electronic form. A purchaser of Units will receive only a customer confirmation from the registered dealer from or through which the Units are purchased and who is a CDS depository service participant. CDS will record the CDS participants who hold Unit Shares and Warrants on behalf of owners who have purchased Units in accordance with the book-based system. Except for purchasers that are in the United States, U.S. Persons or purchasing for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons or persons in the United States and that are purchasing as "accredited investors" (as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D under the U.S. Securities Act), who will receive the Units Shares and Warrants at closing in certificated form or confirmations under the Direct Registration System (DRS) maintained by the Company's Transfer iv Agent and the Warrant Agent, no definitive certificates will be issued unless specifically requested or required. See "Plan of Distribution". Subject to applicable laws, the Agents may, in connection with the Offering, over-allot or effect transactions which are intended to stabilize or maintain the market price of the Common Shares at levels other than those which might otherwise prevail on the open market. Such transactions, if commenced, may be discontinued at any time. See "Plan of Distribution". An investment in the Units involves a high degree of risk. Prospective purchasers should consider the risk factors described under "Risk Factors" in this Prospectus and in the Company's AIF (as defined herein), which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, before purchasing the Units. See "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-LookingInformation". Prospective purchasers should rely only on the information contained or incorporated by reference in this Prospectus. The Company and the Agents have not authorized anyone to provide prospective purchasers with information different from that contained or incorporated by reference in this Prospectus. The Agents are offering to sell and seeking offers to buy the Units only in jurisdictions where, and to persons to whom, offers and sales are lawfully permitted. Readers should not assume that the information contained in this Prospectus is accurate as of any date other than the date on the cover page of this Prospectus. Prospective purchasers are advised to consult their own tax advisors regarding the application of Canadian federal income tax laws to their particular circumstances, as well as any other provincial, foreign and other tax consequences of acquiring, holding or disposing of the Units, including the Canadian federal income tax consequences applicable to a foreign controlled Canadian corporation that acquires the Units. The Company's head office is located at 1920 - 1188 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4A2, and its registered and records office is located at 910 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6. TABLE OF CONTENTS CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION .......................................... 1 CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES.............. 2 FINANCIAL INFORMATION ....................................................................................................................................... 2 ENFORCEMENT OF JUDGMENTS AGAINST FOREIGN PERSONS OR COMPANIES ......................................... 2 GENERAL MATTERS ................................................................................................................................................... 3 MARKETING MATERIALS .......................................................................................................................................... 3 ELIGIBILITY FOR INVESTMENT ............................................................................................................................... 3 DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE ................................................................................................... 4 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS ............................................................................................................................. 5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS ......................................................................................................................................... 6 DIVIDENDS.................................................................................................................................................................... 7 CONSOLIDATED CAPITALIZATION ......................................................................................................................... 7 USE OF PROCEEDS....................................................................................................................................................... 8 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION .......................................................................................................................................... 10 DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES BEING DISTRIBUTED ........................................................................................ 13 PRIOR SALES............................................................................................................................................................... 15 TRADING PRICE AND VOLUME .............................................................................................................................. 16 CERTAIN CANADIAN FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSIDERATIONS................................................................ 17 RISK FACTORS ........................................................................................................................................................... 20 AUDITORS, TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR .............................................................................................. 22 INTERESTS OF EXPERTS .......................................................................................................................................... 22 PURCHASERS' STATUTORY RIGHTS OF WITHDRAWAL AND RESCISSION ................................................. 22 CERTIFICATE OF ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION ...................................................................... C-1 CERTIFICATE OF THE AGENTS............................................................................................................................. C-2 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Elevation Gold Mining Corporation published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 21:24:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION 04:26p ELEVATION GOLD MINING : Marketing materials - English PU 04:26p ELEVATION GOLD MINING : Amendment to (or amended) preliminary short form prospectus - Engl.. PU 03/09 ELEVATION GOLD MINING : Announces Marketed Public Offering Of Up To $12 Million PU 03/09 ELEVATION GOLD MINING : Announces Upsize Of Marketed Public Offering To Up To C$20 Million PU 03/09 Elevation Gold Mining Shares Down as Upsizes Marketed Public Offering of Up to $20 Mill.. MT 03/09 Elevation gold mining announces upsize of marketed public offering of up to c$20 millio.. AQ 03/07 IIROC Trading Resumption - ELVT AQ 03/07 Elevation Gold Mining Looks to Raise C$12 Million in a Marketed Public Offering of Shar.. MT 03/07 Elevation gold mining announces marketed public offering of up to $12 million AQ 03/07 IIROC Trading Halt - ELVT AQ