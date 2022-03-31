Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Elevation Gold Mining Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELVT   CA28623W1077

ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION

(ELVT)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03/31 01:12:47 pm EDT
0.405 CAD   +1.25%
01:36pELEVATION GOLD MINING : Decision Document (Final)
PU
01:26pELEVATION GOLD MINING : Consent of qualified person (NI 43-101) - English
PU
01:26pELEVATION GOLD MINING : Underwriting or agency agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elevation Gold Mining : Consent of qualified person (NI 43-101) - English

03/31/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSENT OF AUTHOR

TO:

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan Manitoba Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Services Commission (New Brunswick) Nova Scotia Securities Commission

Office of the Superintendent of Securities Service, Newfoundland and Labrador Ontario Securities Commission

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Prince Edward Island

I, Robert G. Cuffney, CPG, author of the technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource, Mineral Reserve, and Mine Plan for the Moss Mine" with an issue date of October 8,

  • 2021 and an effective date of July 1, 2021 (the "Technical Report"), do hereby consent to:

  • 1. being named in the final short form prospectus of Elevation Gold Mining Corporation dated March 18, 2022 (the "Final Prospectus");

  • 2. the incorporation by reference of information derived from, and excerpts from, the Technical Report and the inclusion of extracts from or a summary and reference to the Technical Report in the written disclosure in the Final Prospectus; and

  • 3. the Final Prospectus being filed.

I confirm that I have read the Final Prospectus and all information incorporated by reference therein being filed and do not have any reason to believe that there are any misrepresentations in the information contained therein that are: (a) derived from the Technical Report; or (b) within my knowledge as a result of the services performed by me in connection with the Technical Report.

[The remainder of this page is intentionally left blank.]

Dated the 18th day of March, 2022.

"Robert G. Cuffney"

Robert G. Cuffney, CPG

Disclaimer

Elevation Gold Mining Corporation published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 17:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION
01:36pELEVATION GOLD MINING : Decision Document (Final)
PU
01:26pELEVATION GOLD MINING : Consent of qualified person (NI 43-101) - English
PU
01:26pELEVATION GOLD MINING : Underwriting or agency agreement
PU
01:26pELEVATION GOLD MINING : Undertaking to file documents and material contracts
PU
01:26pELEVATION GOLD MINING : Non-issuer's submission to jurisdiction and appointment of agent
PU
01:06pELEVATION GOLD MINING : Auditors' consent letter
PU
10:45aElevation Gold Mining Up 2.5% after Providing Update on Drilling at Moss Mine
MT
07:01aElevation Gold Intersects 80.77 Meters Grading 0.87 g/t Gold and 9.56 g/t Silver in Sto..
PR
03/24Elevation Gold Mining Closes Marketed Public Offering; Down 6.7%
MT
03/24Elevation gold mining closes marketed public offering of units for proceeds of c$22.9 m..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 61,1 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,6 M 19,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Elevation Gold Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,32 $
Average target price 0,80 $
Spread / Average Target 149%
Managers and Directors
Michael G. Allen President
Paulo Santos Chief Financial Officer
Douglas J. Hurst Chairman
Tim J. Swendseid Chief Operating Officer
David P. Farrell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION-52.38%20
NEWMONT CORPORATION28.93%63 372
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION28.94%44 224
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED16.18%28 101
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.11.07%21 796
PJSC POLYUS-7.74%19 345