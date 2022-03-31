Elevation Gold Mining : Consent of qualified person (NI 43-101) - English

CONSENT OF AUTHOR

TO:

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan Manitoba Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Services Commission (New Brunswick) Nova Scotia Securities Commission

Office of the Superintendent of Securities Service, Newfoundland and Labrador Ontario Securities Commission

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Prince Edward Island

I, Robert G. Cuffney, CPG, author of the technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource, Mineral Reserve, and Mine Plan for the Moss Mine" with an issue date of October 8,

2021 and an effective date of July 1, 2021 (the "Technical Report"), do hereby consent to:

1. being named in the final short form prospectus of Elevation Gold Mining Corporation dated March 18, 2022 (the "Final Prospectus");

2. the incorporation by reference of information derived from, and excerpts from, the Technical Report and the inclusion of extracts from or a summary and reference to the Technical Report in the written disclosure in the Final Prospectus; and

3. the Final Prospectus being filed.

I confirm that I have read the Final Prospectus and all information incorporated by reference therein being filed and do not have any reason to believe that there are any misrepresentations in the information contained therein that are: (a) derived from the Technical Report; or (b) within my knowledge as a result of the services performed by me in connection with the Technical Report.

Dated the 18th day of March, 2022.

"Robert G. Cuffney"

Robert G. Cuffney, CPG