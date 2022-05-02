Elevation Gold Mining : ELVT MD&A - For the Year Ended December 31, 2021

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

For the Year Ended December 31, 2021, the Six Months Transitional Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020, and

the Year Ended June 30, 2020

Table of Contents

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS .............................................................................. 1

COMPANY OVERVIEW .......................................................................................................... 1

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS SUMMARY .................................................................................... 2

RECENT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS .................................................................................. 2

OUTLOOK ............................................................................................................................ 4

EXTERNAL PERFORMANCE DRIVERS AND TRENDS ................................................................. 5

REVIEW OF MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS ............................................................. 5

FINANCIAL RESULTS ............................................................................................................ 8

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS ................................................................................... 9

EXPLORATION ................................................................................................................... 10

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES ................................................................................. 13

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS ........................................................................................................ 15

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS ................................................................................... 15

CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS ............................................................................................ 16

OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS ................................................................................ 16

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ........................................................................................ 16

PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS ................................................................................................ 17

ADOPTION OF NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS ................................................................... 17

FUTURE ACCOUNTING POLICY CHANGES ISSUED BUT NOT YET IN EFFECT ........................... 18

OUTSTANDING SHARE DATA .............................................................................................. 18

FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS AND FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT ....................................... 18

NON-IFRS PERFORMANCE MEASURES ................................................................................. 20

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES ............................................................................................... 22

INTERNAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING ........................................................... 22

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION ................................... 22

NOTE TO U.S. INVESTORS ................................................................................................. 23

TECHNICAL INFORMATION ................................................................................................. 23

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Elevation Gold Mining Corporation (the "Company" or

"Elevation"), has been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors as of April 29, 2022 and contains information that management believes is relevant to an assessment and understanding of the Company's financial position and the results of its operations and cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2021. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, the six months transitional year ended December 31, 2020, and the year ended June 30, 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Additional information, including this MD&A, the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, the six months transitional year ended December 31, 2020, and the year ended June 30, 2020, press releases, and other corporate filings are available on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com,and the Company's website, www.elevationgold.com.

This MD&A contains certain non-IFRS measures. The Company believes these measures, in addition to information prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with useful information to assist in their evaluation of the

Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow from its operations. While these measures are intended to

provide additional information, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS, as they do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. References in this MD&A to total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC"), average realized gold price, average realized cash margin, and adjusted EBITDA are all considered non-

IFRS measures and for further details on these metrics, refer to the section Non-IFRS Measures.

This MD&A contains forward-looking statements and should be read in conjunction with the risk factors outlined in

the Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Statements sections. This MD&A provides management's analysis of historical financial and operating results and provides estimates of the Company's future financial and operating performance based on information currently available. Actual results will vary from estimates and variances may be significant.

Readers should be aware that historical results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

All dollar amounts in this MD&A are expressed in U.S. dollars ("$") unless otherwise noted. References to "CAD $" are to the Canadian dollar.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Elevation is a publicly listed gold and silver producer, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties located in the United States. The Company is incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, Canada and maintains its corporate head office at Suite 1920 - 1188 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British

Columbia, Canada. Elevation's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in Canada under the ticker symbol ELVT and on the NASDAQ OTC in the United States under the ticker symbol EVGDF.

The Company's principal operation is the 100% owned Moss Mine in Mohave County, Arizona. Through the Company's acquisition of Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation ("Eclipse"), Elevation also holds the title to the Hercules exploration property, located in Lyon County, Nevada. The Company's management and technical team are proven professionals

with extensive experience in all aspects of mineral exploration, mine development, operations and capital markets.

Key strategic priorities for the Company are to generate positive cashflow from operations, grow the Moss Mine and Hercules reserves and to acquire assets assertively leading to the long-term growth of the Company and shareholder value creation.

Effective September 24, 2021, the Company changed its name from Northern Vertex Mining Corp. to Elevation Gold

Mining Corporation. Prior to the change in the Company's name, the Company's common shares were trading on the

TSXV under the ticker symbol NEE.

On September 24, 2021, the Company completed a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation Common Share for every six pre-consolidation Common Shares. The common shares of the Company commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-consolidation basis on September 24, 2021. The exercise or conversion price and the number of shares issuable under the Company's outstanding stock options and convertible instruments were proportionately adjusted upon completion of the share consolidation. All information relating to earnings/loss per share, issued and outstanding common shares, share options and warrants, and per share amounts in this MD&A have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the share consolidation.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS SUMMARY

The following are financial and operational highlights for the year ending December 31, 2021. Additional information and comparisons to prior periods is provided throughout this MD&A.

• Elevation produced 29,107 ounces of gold and 229,212 ounces of silver during YE 2021 from 2,757,861 ore tonnes processed with average grades of 0.43 g/t gold and 5.75 g/t silver

• The Company generated total revenue of $58.8 million on 29,175 ounces of gold and 266,088 ounces of silver sold. The average realized price of gold per ounce sold (1) was $1,796 and average realized cash margin per gold ounce sold (1) was $571

• Income from mine operations totaled $3.0 million

• Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (1) of $1,225 and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce of gold sold (1) of $1,997 (of which $594 per ounce was related to capital expenditures tied to exploration and heap leach pad build)

• Updated Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates and Technical Report for its Moss Mine in Q4 2021

• Development, construction, and commissioning to full operation of Heap Leach Pad 3A

• Completed 2021 exploration multi-phase infill and resource expansion drilling program at the Moss Mine, which included 42,570 meters of drilling and a regional exploration program conducted at the Hercules Project

RECENT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS

Technical Report on Moss Mine

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company filed an updated Mineral Reserve, Mineral Resource estimates and

Technical Report for the Company's Moss Mine. The full report is available on the Company's SEDAR profile and its website. Highlights of the report include the following:

• Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 12.7 million tonnes with grades of 0.45 g/t gold and 5.4 g/t silver containing 184,500 ounces of gold and 2.2 million ounces of silver

• Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (inclusive of Mineral Reserves) of 38.9 million tonnes with grades of 0.39 g/t gold and 4.60 g/t silver, containing 490,200 ounces of gold and 5.75 million ounces of silver with Inferred Mineral Resources of 6.6 million tonnes with grades of 0.35 g/t gold and 4.50 g/t silver, containing 73,800 ounces gold and 940,000 ounces silver

• Life of Mine plan only based on the Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve estimates the mine life to 2025, with additional resources adding potential additional mine life with additional drilling completed in 2021 and 2022

• Technical Report only includes drilling information available at July 1, 2021 and future drilling and exploration information will be used in future updates to the reserve and resource estimates

(1) This is a non-IFRS measure, for further information refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section in this MD&A.

Changes to Management

Mr. Tim J. Swendseid was appointed the Chief Operating Officer of the Company on December 13, 2021 (previously a vacant position with the Company). In January 2022, Mr. Paulo Santos commenced his role as Elevation's Chief Financial Officer following the resignation of Mr. David Splett, effective November 29, 2021.

Mr. Swendseid has over 35 years of worldwide experience in operating, technical and financial aspects of mining projects. Immediately prior joining Elevation, Tim was the Chief Operating Officer of Boroo Mining at the Lagunas Norte operation in Peru and prior to that has held a number of key senior industry management positions internationally. Tim holds a B. S. in Mining Engineering from Montana Tech and an MBA from the University of Arizona.

Tim is currently a director of SME (Society of Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration, Inc.).

Mr. Santos has over 20 years in accounting, financial management, reporting, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. Immediately prior to joining Elevation, he was the VP, Finance of Calibre Mining Corp. and has previously held a number of senior positions with other mining and exploration companies throughout his career. Paulo is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accounts of British Columbia.

Acquisition of Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation

On February 12, 2021, the Company acquired Eclipse in exchange for 18,160,021 common shares of the Company with a fair value of $39.4 million. As Eclipse was an exploration stage mining company, the acquisition was accounted for as an asset acquisition. Significant judgment and estimates were required to determine that the application of this accounting treatment was appropriate for the transactions. These included, among others, the determination that Eclipse was not considered a business under IFRS 3: Business Combinations, as Eclipse did not have significant inputs, processes and outputs, that together constitute a business. Details of the total consideration paid in the acquisition of Eclipse and the allocation to assets and liabilities acquired is included in Note 5 of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

On August 9, 2019, Eclipse entered into an agreement with Great Basin Resources, Inc and Iconic Minerals Ltd. for an option to obtain a 100% interest in the Hercules Project, comprising of certain unpatented mining claims located in Lyon County, Nevada. The option agreement has a maximum term of 12 years from February 18, 2020.

The Hercules Project, part of the Como mining district, is located approximately 40 kilometers southeast of the city of Reno, in Lyon County, Western Nevada. A total of 1,323 unpatented and four patented lode mining claims comprise the Hercules Project property and covers approximately 10,000 hectares. Mineralization at the Hercules Project displays the characteristics of a low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver system; these types of deposits are found throughout the Walker Lane Belt.

Impact and Risks Associated with the Global Coronavirus Pandemic ("COVID-19")

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the global economy, disrupted global supply chains, and created significant volatility in the financial markets. To date, the impact of COVID-19 on Elevation's operational and financial performance has been effectively minimized through a combination of controls and strict safety protocols.

These measures have included monitoring employees and contractors for illness, physical distancing measures, implementation of remote work and video conferencing, cancellation of non-essential travel, screening questionnaires, adherence to mask mandates, and daily sanitation and routine deep cleaning of the workplace spaces.

While the Company has not yet been significantly impacted by COVID-19, additional government or regulatory actions or inactions, in the future, around the world in jurisdictions where the Company or its suppliers operate may also have a potential significant, economic and social impact. If the Company's operations are disrupted or suspended because of these or other measures, it may have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, results of operations and financial performance. The extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company's future business and operations

will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be accurately estimated at this time.