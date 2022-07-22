Elevation Gold Mining : Form of Proxy - English

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We being holder(s) of securities of Elevation Gold Mining Corporation OR Print the name of the person you are (the "Company") hereby appoint: Douglas Hurst, or failing this person, appointing if this person is someone Michael Allen, or failing this person, Paulo Santos (the "Management other than the Management Nominees") Nominees listed herein.

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the holder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and on all other matters that may properly come before the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held in the Boardroom of Maxis Law Corporation, Suite 910 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6 on August 18, 2022 at 10:00 am, PDT and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

1. Number of Directors

To set the number of Directors at five (5).

2. Election of Directors ------- Fold For Withhold For Withhold For Withhold 01. Douglas Hurst 02. Marcel de Groot 03. Raymond Threlkeld 04. Geoff Burns 05. Michael Haworth Withhold For

3. Appointment of Auditors

Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

4. Approval of New 10% Rolling Equity Incentive Plan

To consider, and if thought fit, to pass an ordinary resolution to approve the Company's new 10% rolling equity incentive plan, as described in the accompanying Information Circular.

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.