Elevation Gold Mining : Marketing materials - English

03/11/2022 | 04:26pm EST
ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION
MARKETED PUBLIC OFFERING OF UNITS
MARCH 9, 2022 - AMENDED TERM SHEET
An amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus containing important information relating to the securities described in this document has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, other than the Province of Quebec. A copy of the amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus, and any amendment, is required to be delivered with this document. The amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus is still subject to completion. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final short form prospectus has been issued. This document does not provide full disclosure of all material facts relating to the securities offered. Investors should read the amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus, the final short form prospectus and any amendment for disclosure of those facts, especially risk factors relating to the securities offered, before making an investment decision.
The offering of these securities has not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and, subject to certain exceptions, may not be offered, sold or otherwise disposed of, directly or indirectly, in the United States, its territories or possessions, any State of the United States or the District of Columbia (collectively, the "United States") or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in transactions exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and under the securities laws of any applicable state. This document and the amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities offered in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons.
Issuer:
Elevation Gold Mining Corporation (the "Company").
Issue:
Up to 37,740,000 units (the "Units") of the Company on a "best efforts" agency basis for gross
proceeds of up to C$20,002,200 (the "Offering").
Issue Price:
C$0.53 per Unit (the "Issue Price").
Unit:
Each Unit shall consist of one common share (a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase
warrant (a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one
common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.70 per common share at any
time on or before that date which is 60 months after the Closing Date.
Agents' Option:
The Company will grant the Agents an option (the "Over-AllotmentOption") to sell up to such
number of additional Units as is equal to 15% of the number of Units sold under the Offering to
cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The Over-Allotment Option
shall be exercisable, in whole or in part, on or after the Closing Date and for a period of 30 days
thereafter. The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised for Units, Warrants or any combination
thereof.
Use of Proceeds:
The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering for capital expenditures and
exploration of the Company's Moss Mine, and for general working capital purposes as further
described in the prospectus.
Type of Transaction:
Marketed prospectus offering, subject to a formal agency agreement, including a standard industry
"material adverse change out", "disaster out" "breach out" and "market out" clauses running up to
the Closing Date.
Jurisdictions:
The qualifying jurisdictions for this Offering will be all provinces of Canada other than the province
of Quebec. The Units will also be sold to U.S. buyers on a private placement basis pursuant to an
exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as
amended (the "1933 Act"), and in other jurisdictions on a private placement basis.
Listing:
The common shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under
the symbol "ELVT".
The Company shall obtain the necessary approvals to list the Unit Shares and Warrant Shares on
the TSXV which listing shall be conditionally approved prior to the Closing Date.
Lead Agent:
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Agency Fee:
6% cash commission (reduced to a 3% commission paid in Units in respect of certain orders as
agreed between the Company and Canaccord Genuity) payable at Closing. In addition, the Agents
shall be issued that number of broker warrants (each a "Broker Warrant") equal to 6% of the number
of Units sold pursuant to the Offering (reduced to 3% in respect of certain orders as agreed
between the Company and Canaccord Genuity). Each Broker Warrant shall entitle the holder
thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at the Issue Price for a period of 2 years
from the Closing Date.
Eligibility:
The Units will be eligible securities under the statutes of RRSPs, RRIFs, TFSAs and DPSPs.
Debt Settlement: Contemporaneously with the closing of the Offering, the Company intends to enter into a debt settlement arrangement (the "Debt Settlement Arrangement") in the aggregate amount of C$2,964,231 in respect of the partial repayment of two short term loan arrangements that the Company entered into in November 2021. Pursuant to the Debt Settlement Arrangements, the Company will issue an aggregate of 5,592,890 Units at a deemed price of C$0.53 per Unit.
Closing Date:On or about March 24, 2022 (the "Closing Date").
There is no market through which the Warrants may be sold and purchasers may not be able to resell the Warrants purchased under the Prospectus. This may affect the pricing of the Warrants in the secondary market, the transparency and availability of trading prices, the liquidity of the Warrants, and the extent of issuer regulation.
There is no minimum amount of funds that must be raised under this Offering. This means that the Company could complete this Offering after raising only a small proportion of the offering amount set out above. An investment in the Units involves a high degree of risk. Prospective purchasers should consider the risk factors described under "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus and in the Company's Annual Information Form, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, before purchasing the Units.
Prospective purchasers are advised to consult their own tax advisors regarding the application of Canadian federal income tax laws to their particular circumstances, as well as any other provincial, foreign and other tax consequences of acquiring, holding or disposing of the Units, including the Canadian federal income tax consequences applicable to a foreign controlled Canadian corporation that acquires the Units.
