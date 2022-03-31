Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Elevation Gold Mining Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELVT   CA28623W1077

ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION

(ELVT)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03/31 01:12:47 pm EDT
0.405 CAD   +1.25%
01:36pELEVATION GOLD MINING : Decision Document (Final)
PU
01:26pELEVATION GOLD MINING : Consent of qualified person (NI 43-101) - English
PU
01:26pELEVATION GOLD MINING : Underwriting or agency agreement
PU
Elevation Gold Mining : Non-issuer's submission to jurisdiction and appointment of agent

03/31/2022 | 01:26pm EDT

03/31/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
Appendix C to National Instrument 41-101

General Prospectus Requirements

Non-Issuer Form of Submission to Jurisdiction and Appointment of

Agent for Service of Process

  • 1. Name of issuer (the "Issuer"):

    Elevation Gold Mining Corporation

  • 2. Jurisdiction of incorporation, or equivalent, of Issuer: British Columbia

  • 3. Address of principal place of business of Issuer:

    1188 West Georgia Street, Suite 1920, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 4A2

  • 4. Description of securities (the "Securities"):

    Units comprised of one common share of the Issuer and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Issuer (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.70 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the date of the closing of the offering.

  • 5. Date of the prospectus (the "Prospectus") under which the Securities are offered: March 18, 2022

  • 6. Name of person filing this form (the "Filing Person"): Michael Haworth

  • 7. Filing Person's relationship to Issuer: Director

  • 8. Jurisdiction of incorporation, or equivalent, of Filing Person, if applicable, or jurisdiction of residence of Filing Person:

    London, UK

  • 9. Address of principal place of business of Filing Person: 5th Floor, 8-9 Berkeley Street, London UK W1J 8D2

  • 10. Name of agent for service of process (the "Agent"): Maxis Law Corporation

  • 11. Address for service of process of Agent in Canada (the address may be anywhere in Canada): 910 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2V6

-2-

  • 12. The Filing Person designates and appoints the Agent at the address of the Agent stated above as its agent upon whom may be served any notice, pleading, subpoena, summons or other process in any action, investigation or administrative, criminal, quasi-criminal, penal or other proceeding (the "Proceeding") arising out of, relating to or concerning the distribution of the Securities made or purported to be made under the Prospectus, and irrevocably waives any right to raise as a defence in any such Proceeding any alleged lack of jurisdiction to bring the Proceeding.

  • 13. The Filing Person irrevocably and unconditionally submits to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of

    • (a) the judicial, quasi-judicial and administrative tribunals of each of the provinces of Canada in which the securities are distributed under the Prospectus; and

    • (b) any administrative proceeding in any such province,

    in any Proceeding arising out of or related to or concerning the distribution of the Securities made or purported to be made under the Prospectus.

  • 14. Until six years after completion of the distribution of the Securities made under the Prospectus, the Filing Person shall file a new submission to jurisdiction and appointment of agent for service of process in this form at least 30 days before termination of this submission to jurisdiction and appointment of agent for service of process.

  • 15. Until six years after completion of the distribution of the Securities under the Prospectus, the Filing Person shall file an amended submission to jurisdiction and appointment of agent for service of process at least 30 days before a change in the name or above address of the Agent.

  • 16. This submission to jurisdiction and appointment of agent for service of process shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of British Columbia.

Dated: March 18, 2022

"Michael Haworth"

Signature of Filing Person

Michael Haworth

Print name of person signing and, if the Filing Person is not an individual, the title of the person

AGENT

The undersigned accepts the appointment as agent for service of process of Michael Haworth under the terms and conditions of the appointment of agent for service of process stated above.

Dated: March 18, 2022

"J. Morgan Hay"

Signature of Agent

J. Morgan Hay, Managing Director, on behalf of Maxis Law Corporation

Print name of person signing and, if Agent is not an individual, the title of the person

Disclaimer

Elevation Gold Mining Corporation published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 17:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
