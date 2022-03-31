Elevation Gold Mining : Non-issuer's submission to jurisdiction and appointment of agent

Appendix C to National Instrument 41-101

General Prospectus Requirements

Non-Issuer Form of Submission to Jurisdiction and Appointment of

Agent for Service of Process

11. Address for service of process of Agent in Canada (the address may be anywhere in Canada): 910 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2V6

8. Jurisdiction of incorporation, or equivalent, of Filing Person, if applicable, or jurisdiction of residence of Filing Person:

5. Date of the prospectus (the "Prospectus") under which the Securities are offered: March 18, 2022

Units comprised of one common share of the Issuer and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Issuer (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.70 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the date of the closing of the offering.

-2-

12. The Filing Person designates and appoints the Agent at the address of the Agent stated above as its agent upon whom may be served any notice, pleading, subpoena, summons or other process in any action, investigation or administrative, criminal, quasi-criminal, penal or other proceeding (the "Proceeding") arising out of, relating to or concerning the distribution of the Securities made or purported to be made under the Prospectus, and irrevocably waives any right to raise as a defence in any such Proceeding any alleged lack of jurisdiction to bring the Proceeding.

13. The Filing Person irrevocably and unconditionally submits to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of (a) the judicial, quasi-judicial and administrative tribunals of each of the provinces of Canada in which the securities are distributed under the Prospectus; and

(b) any administrative proceeding in any such province, in any Proceeding arising out of or related to or concerning the distribution of the Securities made or purported to be made under the Prospectus.

14. Until six years after completion of the distribution of the Securities made under the Prospectus, the Filing Person shall file a new submission to jurisdiction and appointment of agent for service of process in this form at least 30 days before termination of this submission to jurisdiction and appointment of agent for service of process.

15. Until six years after completion of the distribution of the Securities under the Prospectus, the Filing Person shall file an amended submission to jurisdiction and appointment of agent for service of process at least 30 days before a change in the name or above address of the Agent.