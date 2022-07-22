Log in
    ELVT   CA28623W1077

ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION

(ELVT)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
0.1550 CAD   -3.13%
Elevation Gold Mining : Notice of Meeting - English

07/22/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION

Suite 1920 - 1188 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 4A2

NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION (the "Company") will be held in the boardroom of Maxis Law Corporation, Suite 910 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2V6 on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time).

At the Meeting, the shareholders will receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, together with the auditors' report thereon, and consider resolutions to:

  1. appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing fiscal year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors;
  2. to determine the number of directors at five (5);
  3. to elect five (5) directors for the ensuing year;
  4. to consider, and if thought fit, to pass an ordinary resolution to approve the Company's new 10% rolling equity incentive plan, as described in the accompanying information circular of the Company dated July 13, 2022 (the "Information Circular"); and
  5. to transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting and any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof.

Accompanying this Notice of Meeting is an Information Circular and a form of proxy (or a voting instruction form if you hold common shares through a broker or other intermediary). The accompanying Information Circular provides information relating to the matters to be addressed at the Meeting and is incorporated into this Notice.

Shareholders are entitled to vote at the Meeting either in person or by proxy. If you are a registered shareholder of the Company and are unable to attend the Meeting in person, please complete, date and execute the accompanying form of proxy and deposit it with Computershare Investor Services Inc., 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, Fax: 866-249-7775, or by following the procedure for telephone or internet voting provided in the accompanying form of proxy, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof, or with the Chairman of the Meeting prior to the commencement of the Meeting, or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof.

If you are a non-registered shareholder of the Company and received this Notice and accompanying materials through a broker, a financial institution, a participant, a trustee or administrator of a self-administered retirement savings plan, retirement income fund, education savings plan or other similar self-administered savings or investment plan registered under the Income Tax Act (Canada), or a nominee of any of the foregoing that holds your security on your behalf (the "Intermediary"), please complete and return the materials in accordance with the instructions provided to you by your Intermediary.

Only holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on July 13, 2022 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting.

DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 13th day of July, 2022.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

"Douglas J. Hurst"

____________________________

Douglas J. Hurst Chairman of the Board

Disclaimer

Elevation Gold Mining Corporation published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 18:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
