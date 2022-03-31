Elevation Gold Mining : Undertaking to file documents and material contracts

UNDERTAKING

TO:

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan Manitoba Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Services Commission (New Brunswick) Nova Scotia Securities Commission

Office of the Superintendent of Securities Service, Newfoundland and Labrador Ontario Securities Commission

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Prince Edward Island

(collectively, the "Securities Commissions")

Re:

Undertaking to File Documents and Material Contracts

WHEREAS Elevation Gold Mining Corporation (the "Company") is conducting a public offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Designated Jurisdictions"). Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (a "Warrant Share") of the Company at any time on or before 60 months from the date of the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.70 per Warrant Share. The Offering is subject to an over-allotment option exercisable into additional Units;

AND WHEREAS to qualify the distribution of the securities that may be distributed under the Offering, the Company filed a preliminary short form prospectus dated March 4, 2022 and an amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus dated March 9, 2022 with the securities commissions of the Designated Jurisdictions under National Policy 11-202 - Process for Prospectus Reviews in Multiple Jurisdictions and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System and is currently filing a final short form prospectus dated March 18, 2022 with the securities commissions of the Designated Jurisdictions;

AND WHEREAS the Company intends to enter into a warrant indenture (the "Warrant Indenture") with Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as warrant agent, in connection with the issuance of the Warrants being distributed under the Offering;

The Company hereby undertakes pursuant to section 4.2(a)(x) of National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions to file with the securities regulatory authority in each of the Designated Jurisdictions fully executed copies of the Warrant Indenture promptly and in any event within seven days after the completion of the Offering.

[The remainder of this page is intentionally left blank.]

DATED this 18th day of March, 2022.

ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION

Per: "Michael Allen"

MICHAEL ALLEN President