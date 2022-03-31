Elevation Gold Mining : Underwriting or agency agreement

EXECUTION VERSION

AGENCY AGREEMENT

March 21, 2022

Elevation Gold Mining Corporation Suite 1920 - 1188 West Georgia Street Vancouver, British Columbia

V6E 4A2

Attention: Michael Allen, President

Dear Sir:

The undersigned, Canaccord Genuity Corp., as lead agent and sole bookrunner (the "Lead Agent"), together with Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents" and each individually, an "Agent") understand that Elevation Gold Mining Corporation (the "Company") proposes to create, issue and sell up to 37,740,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.53 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $20,002,200. Each Unit will consist of one Common Share (as hereinafter defined) (each, a "Unit Share" and collectively, the "Unit Shares") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share" and collectively, the "Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.70 per Warrant Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the date that is 60 months following the Closing Date (as hereinafter defined). The Warrants shall be created and issued pursuant to and be governed by the Warrant Indenture (as hereinafter defined). The Units, Unit Shares and Warrants, as the context requires, are collectively referred to herein as the "Offered Securities".

The Company also hereby grants to the Agents an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), which may be exercised by the Agents in whole or in part, at any time not later than the date that is 30 days following the Closing Date, in the Agents' sole discretion and without obligation, to offer and sell as agents up to an additional 5,661,000 Units (the "Additional Units") at the Offering Price, for the purposes of covering the Agents' over-allocation position, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised by the Agents (i) to acquire Additional Units at the Offering Price, or (ii) to acquire additional Warrants (the "Additional Warrants") at a price of $0.01 per Additional Warrant, or (iii) to acquire any combination of Additional Units and Additional Warrants, so long as the aggregate number of Additional Warrants, inclusive of Additional Warrants comprising part of the Additional Units, that may be issued under such Over-Allotment Option does not exceed 5,661,000 Additional Warrants. The Additional Units, additional Unit Shares and Additional Warrants are collectively referred to herein as the "Additional Offered Securities". If the Agents elect to exercise such Over-Allotment Option, the Agents shall notify the Company in writing not later than the date that is 30 days following the Closing Date, which notice shall specify the number of Additional Offered Securities to be purchased and the date (the "Option Closing Date") on which such Additional Offered Securities are to be purchased. Such Option Closing Date may be the same as the Closing Date but not earlier than the later of (i) the Closing Date, and (ii) two Business Days (as hereinafter defined) after the date of such notice, nor later than seven Business Days after the date of such notice. In the event that the Company shall subdivide, consolidate, reclassify or otherwise changeits Common Shares during the period in which the Over-Allotment Option is exercisable, appropriate adjustments will be made to the exercise price of the Over-Allotment Option and to the number of Additional Offered Securities issuable on exercise thereof such that the Agents are entitled to receive the same number and type of securities that the Agents would have otherwise received had they exercised such Over-Allotment Option immediately prior to such subdivision, consolidation, reclassification or other change.

Unless the context otherwise requires, all references to the "Offered Securities", "Units", "Unit

Shares" and "Warrants" shall include the "Additional Offered Securities", as applicable, and assume the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, all references to "Warrant Shares" shall include the additional Warrant Shares issuable upon exercise of the Additional Warrants and assume the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, and the offering of the Offered Securities by the Company is hereinafter referred to as the "Offering".

The Agents understand that the Company has prepared and filed the Preliminary Prospectus (as hereinafter defined) and the Prospectus Amendment (as hereinafter defined) with the Securities Regulators (as hereinafter defined) in the Qualifying Jurisdictions (as hereinafter defined) pursuant to NP 11-202 (as hereinafter defined) and has obtained the decision document in respect of each of the Preliminary Prospectus and the Prospectus Amendment. The Agents will distribute the Offered Securities in the Qualifying Jurisdictions pursuant to the Final Prospectus (as hereinafter defined) in the manner contemplated by this Agreement.

Upon and subject to the terms and conditions set forth herein, the Agents hereby agree to act, and upon acceptance hereof the Company hereby appoints the Agents, as the Company's exclusive agents to offer for sale, in the respective percentages set forth in Section 15(a), on a "best efforts" agency basis, without underwriter liability, the Offered Securities and to arrange for purchasers resident in the Selling Jurisdictions (as hereinafter defined) where the Offered Securities may be lawfully offered and sold, provided that any Offered Securities offered or sold in any jurisdictions outside of Canada are lawfully offered and sold on a basis exempt from the prospectus, registration or similar requirements of any such jurisdictions, including continuous disclosure obligations. It is understood and agreed that the Agents are under no obligation to purchase any of the Offered Securities.

The parties acknowledge that the Offered Securities, the Warrant Shares, the Broker Units (as hereinafter defined), the Broker Unit Shares (as hereinafter defined), the Broker Unit Warrants (as hereinafter defined), the Broker Unit Warrant Shares (as hereinafter defined), the Broker Warrants (as hereinafter defined) and the Broker Warrant Shares (as hereinafter defined) have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act (as hereinafter defined) or the securities laws of any state of the United States (as hereinafter defined) and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as hereinafter defined), except pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and the applicable laws of any state of the United States in the manner specified in this Agreement and pursuant to the representations, warranties, acknowledgments, agreements and covenants of the Company, the Agents and the U.S. Affiliates (as hereinafter defined) contained in Schedule "A" hereto. All actions to be undertaken by the Agents in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons in connection with the matters contemplated herein shall be undertaken through a U.S. Affiliate in accordance with Schedule "A".

The Agents acknowledge that the Broker Unit Warrants and the Broker Warrants may not be exercised in the United States or by, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. Person or person in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. In connection with the issuance of the Broker Securities (as hereinafter defined), as the case may be, each of the Agents represents and warrants that (i) it is not a U.S. Person and it is not acquiring the Broker Securities in the United States, or on behalf of a U.S. Person or a person located in the United States, (ii) this Agreement was executed and delivered outside the United States, and (iii) it is acquiring the Broker Securities as principal for its own account and not for the benefit of any other person.

The Company agrees that the Agents will be permitted to appoint as the Selling Group (as hereinafter defined) other registered dealers (or other dealers duly licensed or registered in their respective jurisdictions) as their agents to assist in the Offering and that the Agents may determine the remuneration payable to such other dealers appointed by them. Such remuneration shall be payable by the Agents.

In consideration for the services to be rendered by the Agents pursuant to this Agreement and in connection with all other matters relating to the issue and sale of the Offered Securities, the Company shall pay to the Agents at the Closing Time (as hereinafter defined) and the Option Closing Time (as hereinafter defined) the Commission, except in respect of gross proceeds from the sale of Units sold to purchasers on the President's List (as hereinafter defined), for which the Company shall, as partial commission, issue to the Agents that number of Broker Units equal to 3% of the number of Units sold to persons on the President's List. As additional consideration, the Company shall issue and deliver to the Agents, Broker Warrants to purchase that number of Broker Warrant Shares that is equal to 6% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering, including, for certainty, any Additional Units sold on exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, subject to a reduced number of Broker Warrants equal to 3% in respect of Units sold to purchasers on the President's List. In consideration of the services to be rendered by the Agents in connection with the Debt Settlement Transactions (as hereinafter defined), the Company shall issue to the Agents (i) that number of Broker Units equal to 3% of the number of Debt Settlement Units (as hereinafter defined) issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement Transactions, and (ii) Broker Warrants to purchase that number of Broker Warrant Shares that is equal to 3% of the number of Debt Settlement Units issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement Transactions. The obligation of the Company to pay the Commission and issue the Broker Units and the Broker Warrants shall arise at the Closing Time against payment for the Offered Securities, and the Commission, the Broker Units and the Broker Warrants shall be fully earned by the Agents at that time; provided that in respect of Commission payable and Broker Units and Broker Warrants issuable in respect of Additional Offered Securities sold upon exercise of the Over-Allotment Option subsequent to the Closing Date, the Commission, the Broker Units and Broker Warrants shall be fully earned by the Agents at the Option Closing Time.

DEFINITIONS

In this Agreement, in addition to the terms defined above, the following terms shall have the following meanings:

"Additional Offered Securities" has the meaning ascribed to it on the face page of this Agreement;

"Additional Units" has the meaning ascribed to it on the face page of this Agreement;

"Additional Warrants" has the meaning ascribed to it on the face page of this Agreement;

"affiliate", "associate", "distribution", "material change", "material fact" and "misrepresentation" have the respective meanings ascribed thereto in the Securities Act (British Columbia);

"Affiliates" means the affiliates of the Agents;

"Agent Information" has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 4(c)(i);

"Agents" has the meaning ascribed to it on the face page of this Agreement;

"Agreement" means the agreement resulting from the acceptance by the Company of the offer made hereby;

"Broker Securities" means, collectively, the Broker Units, the Broker Unit Shares, the Broker Unit Warrants, the Broker Unit Warrant Shares, the Broker Warrants and the Broker Warrant Shares;

"Broker Unit Shares" means the Common Shares, having the same attributes as the Unit Shares, to be issued as part of the Broker Units;

"Broker Unit Warrant Shares" means the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Broker Unit Warrants;

"Broker Unit Warrants" means the Common Share purchase warrants, having the same attributes as the Warrants, to be issued as part of the Broker Units;

"Broker Units" means the units, having the same attributes as the Units, to be issued to the Agents at the Closing Time, or the Option Closing Time, if applicable,

"Broker Warrant Certificates" means the certificates representing the Broker Warrants and containing the terms thereof;

"Broker Warrant Shares" means the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Broker Warrants;

"Broker Warrants" means the broker warrants to be issued to the Agents at the Closing Time, or the Option Closing Time, if applicable, each entitling the holder to acquire one Broker Warrant Share at an exercise price of $0.53 per Broker Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date;

"Business Day" means a day which is not a Saturday, Sunday or statutory or civic holiday in the City of Toronto, Ontario or the City of Vancouver, British Columbia;

"Canadian Securities Laws" means all applicable securities laws in each of the Qualifying Jurisdictions and the respective regulations made thereunder, together with applicable publishedfee schedules, prescribed forms, policy statements, notices, orders, blanket rulings and other regulatory instruments of the Securities Regulators in the Qualifying Jurisdictions, and all applicable rules and policies of the TSXV;

"Claims" has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 14(a);

"Closing" means the completion of the issuance and sale of the Offered Securities pursuant to the Offering in accordance with the provisions of this Agreement;

"Closing Date" means the day on which Closing shall occur, being on or about March 24, 2022, or such other date(s) as may be permitted under applicable Securities Laws and as the Company and the Lead Agent may determine;

"Closing Time" means 5:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on the Closing Date or such other time on the Closing Date as the Company and the Lead Agent may determine;

"Commission" means a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds realized by the Company in respect of the sale of the Offered Securities, including, for certainty, any Additional Offered Securities sold on exercise of the Over-Allotment Option;

"Common Share" means a common share in the capital of the Company;

"Company" has the meaning ascribed to it on the face page of this Agreement;

"Company's Auditors" means PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, or such other firm of chartered accountants as the Company may have appointed or may from time to time appoint as auditors of the Company;

"Company's Former Auditors" means MNP LLP;

"comparables" has the meaning ascribed thereto in NI 41-101;

"COVID-19 Outbreak" has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 7(a)(lii);

"Debt Instrument" means any note, loan, bond, debenture, indenture, promissory note or other instrument evidencing indebtedness (demand or otherwise) for borrowed money or other liability, to which the Company or any of its subsidiaries is a party or by which any of their property or assets are bound;

"Debt Settlement Agreements" has the meaning ascribed thereto in the Prospectus;

"Debt Settlement Securities" means, collectively, the Debt Settlement Units, the Debt Settlement Shares, the Debt Settlement Warrants and the Debt Settlement Warrant Shares;

"Debt Settlement Shares" means the Common Shares, having the same attributes as the Unit Shares, to be issued as part of the Debt Settlement Units;

"Debt Settlement Transactions" means the transactions related to the Debt Settlement Agreements, as more particularly described in the Prospectus;