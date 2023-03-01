Advanced search
Elevation Oncology to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/01/2023 | 07:01am EST
NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in March:

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 7
Panel Title: GI/GU Oncology
Panel Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 15
Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Events page of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.elevationoncology.com.

About Elevation Oncology, Inc.
Elevation Oncology is an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. We are rethinking drug development by seeking out innovative, selective cancer therapies that can be matched to a patient's unique tumor characteristics. Our lead candidate, EO-3021, is a potential best-in-class, antibody drug conjugate (ADC) designed to target Claudin18.2, a clinically validated molecular target that can selectively deliver a cytotoxic payload directly to kill cancer cells. We are working to rapidly advance EO-3021 into the clinic in the US across a range of solid tumor indications to demonstrate its potential, as well as exploring other opportunities through new or existing partnerships and business development opportunities to expand our novel oncology pipeline. For more information, visit www.ElevationOncology.com.

Elevation Oncology Investor and Media Contact
Candice Masse, 978-879-7273
Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
cmasse@elevationoncology.com

