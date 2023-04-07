Advanced search
    11C   BG1100011193

ELEVEN CAPITAL AD

(11C)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
19.30 BGN   -3.50%
08:35aEleven Capital : Insider information
PU
03/24Certain Shares of Eleven Capital AD are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2023.
CI
02/17Dronamics Capital AD announced that it has received €37.6 million in funding from Strategic Development Fund, Founders Factory Africa Uk Limited, Eleven Capital AD, Seedblink Crowd S.A, Speedinvest GmbH and other investor
CI
Eleven Capital : Insider information

04/07/2023 | 08:35am EDT
Insider information 07.04.2023 15:15:33 (local time)

Company: Eleven Capital AD-Sofia (11C)
Information about a dividend of BGN 656,999 paid to Eleven Capital AD for a third consecutive year by Businessmap OOD, part of the investment portfolio
The piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

Eleven Capital AD published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 12:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2,07 M 1,16 M 1,16 M
Net income 2022 1,72 M 0,96 M 0,96 M
Net cash 2022 27,9 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44,4 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ELEVEN CAPITAL AD
Duration : Period :
Eleven Capital AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel Stoyanov Tomov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valeri Borisov Petrov Chairman
Georgi Emilov Tsvetkov Independent Director
Danil Djorgov Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEVEN CAPITAL AD-8.96%25
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-5.52%1 693
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG6.47%1 646
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION-0.62%533
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-24.79%503
COMPANY K PARTNERS LIMITED17.00%76
