Eleven Capital : Insider information

Insider information
07.04.2023 15:15:33 (local time)
Company: Eleven Capital AD-Sofia (11C)
Information about a dividend of BGN 656,999 paid to Eleven Capital AD for a third consecutive year by Businessmap OOD, part of the investment portfolio
The piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.
Disclaimer
Eleven Capital AD published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 12:34:10 UTC.