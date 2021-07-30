Industrial area of Sindos - Thessaloniki, July 30th, 2021

Subject: Announcement of Regulated Information of L.3556/2007:

Disclosure of transactions.

The company "ELGEKA S.A.", (hereinafter the "Company") announces to the investing public, in accordance with L.3556/2007 and the provisions of article 19 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, following relevant notifications received from the following liable persons, that they proceeded on 27.07.2021 (date of credit of the new shares resulting from the increase of the share capital in the securities account of the beneficiary shareholders) in the following acquisitions of common registered shares issued by the Company, as a result of their participation in the increase of share capital of the Company:

Mr. George Katsiotis, person with close relation to Mr. Alexandros Katsiotis, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, acquired through the exercise of pre-emptive and pre-subscription rights, totally, 551.025 new common registered shares of the Company, with a total value of 209.389,50 euro.

Mr. Petros Katsiotis, person with close relation to Mr. Alexandros Katsiotis, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, acquired through the exercise of pre-emptive and pre-subscription rights, totally, 551.025 new common registered shares of the Company, with a total value of 209.389,50 euro.

