Elgeka S A : Announcement on the full coverage of the Share Capital Increase of the Company with cash payment and pre-emptive right in favor of the existing Shareholders

With the decision of the Company's Board of Directors dated 20.07.2021 was approved the distribution of the above 5.799.722 unallocated new shares, proportionally, based on the total 20.940.906 new shares requested by investors through pre-subscriptions.

Subject: Announcement on the full coverage of the Share Capital Increase of the Company with cash payment and pre-emptive right in favor of the existing Shareholders.

As a consequence of the above and the decision of the Company's Board of Directors dated 22.07.2021, which certified the Share Capital Increase, the final coverage percentage of the Increase amounted to 100% and the total amount of funds raised in 10.853.209,26 Euro.

Following the above, the Share Capital of the Company increased by 6.854.658,48 Euro with the issue of 28.561.077 new common registered voting shares, with a nominal value of 0,24 Euro each, while the amount of 3.998.550,78 Euro will be to credit the account "Difference from the issue of equity shares above par". Thus, the Share Capital of the Company amounts to 14.470.945,68 Euro and is divided into 60.295.607 common registered voting shares, with a nominal value of 0,24 Euro each.

The new shares resulting from the above Increase will be distributed to the beneficiaries in intangible form by credit to the Share and the Securities Account in the Dematerialized Securities System ("D.S.S."), declared by the beneficiaries.

The date of credit of the new shares in the accounts of the beneficiaries as well as the date of commencement of their trading on the Athens Stock Exchange will be disclosed with a new announcement of the Company.

For more information, the Shareholders may contact on working days and hours the Company's Investor Relations Department (tel. 2310-779726, Ms. Sofronia Koukouli).

