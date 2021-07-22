Elgeka S A : Announcement on the full coverage of the Share Capital Increase of the Company with cash payment and pre-emptive right in favor of the existing Shareholders

Industrial area of Sindos - Thessaloniki, July 22nd, 2021
Subject: Announcement on the full coverage of the Share Capital Increase of the Company with cash payment and pre-emptive right in favor of the existing Shareholders.
The company under the name "ELGEKA S.A. TRADE - DISTRIBUTIONS -REPRESENTATIONS
-
INDUSTRY", (hereinafter the "Company") notifies the investing public that the Share Capital Increase with cash payment and pre-emptive right in favor of the existing shareholders that was decided by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Company's Shareholders on 11.12.2020 in combination with the decision of the Company's Board of Directors (hereinafter the "B.o.D.") of 23.06.2021 and took place from 06.07.2021 until 19.07.2021 (hereinafter the "Increase"), was successfully completed and was fully covered by raising funds of total amount 10.853.209,26 Euro through the exercise of pre-emptive rights and pre-subscription rights, by the existing shareholders and those who acquired the pre-emptive rights during the trading period and given that they fully exercised their pre-emptive rights.
More specific:
-
through the exercise of pre-emptive rights was covered 79,69% of the amount of the Increase with the payment of a total amount of 8.649.314,90 Euro corresponding to 22.761.355 new common registered voting shares, while 5.799.722 new shares remained unallocated.
-
through the exercise of the pre-subscription right was covered the remaining percentage of 20,31% of the amount of the Increase by the payment of a total amount of 2.203.894,36 Euro, which corresponds to 5.799.722 new common registered voting shares.
With the decision of the Company's Board of Directors dated 20.07.2021 was approved the distribution of the above 5.799.722 unallocated new shares, proportionally, based on the total 20.940.906 new shares requested by investors through pre-subscriptions.
As a consequence of the above and the decision of the Company's Board of Directors dated 22.07.2021, which certified the Share Capital Increase, the final coverage percentage of the Increase amounted to 100% and the total amount of funds raised in 10.853.209,26 Euro.
Following the above, the Share Capital of the Company increased by 6.854.658,48 Euro with the issue of 28.561.077 new common registered voting shares, with a nominal value of 0,24 Euro each, while the amount of 3.998.550,78 Euro will be to credit the account "Difference from the issue of equity shares above par". Thus, the Share Capital of the Company amounts to 14.470.945,68 Euro and is divided into 60.295.607 common registered voting shares, with a nominal value of 0,24 Euro each.
The new shares resulting from the above Increase will be distributed to the beneficiaries in intangible form by credit to the Share and the Securities Account in the Dematerialized Securities System ("D.S.S."), declared by the beneficiaries.
The date of credit of the new shares in the accounts of the beneficiaries as well as the date of commencement of their trading on the Athens Stock Exchange will be disclosed with a new announcement of the Company.
For more information, the Shareholders may contact on working days and hours the Company's Investor Relations Department (tel. 2310-779726, Ms. Sofronia Koukouli).
