Elgeka Trade Distributions Representations Industry SA is a Greece-based company active in the food sector. Its range of activities includes sales services for retail, wholesale, telesales and special agents; marketing services, including market research, commercial policy development, planning and budgeting; trade marketing services, mainly business-to-business marketing, including the design and implementation of promotional programs, the design and distribution of advertising material and display systems, and the study of new trade concepts; merchandising services, including product placement control, price checking and stock control, as well as the provision of logistics services through the operation of warehouse facilities in Athens and Thessaloniki, and a commercial fleet of trucks. It also offers customer services, including order handling, invoicing and credit control. The Company expands its operations in Cyprus, Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova, through its subsidiaries.