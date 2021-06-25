Elgeka S A : Invitation of the shareholders of the Company «ELGEKA S.A. TRADE - DISTRIBUTIONS - REPRESENTATIONS - INDUSTRY» to the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of 15th July 2021

Approval of the program for the purchase of own shares of the Company through the Athens Stock Exchange, in accordance with article 49 of L. 4548/2018, as in force, and provision of relevant authorizations. Various information issues and announcements.

In case of non-fulfillment of the quorum required by law to take a decision on the issues of the Agenda, any Repetitive Annual Ordinary General Meeting will be convened on July 29th, 2021, Thursday at 13:00 at the Company's headquarters, with the same issues of the Agenda, in accordance with the provisions of article 130 par.2 of L. 4548/2018, as in force. No new invitation will be issued for this Repetitive Annual Ordinary General Meeting.

Pursuant to article 121 par. 4, 124 par.6 and 128 of L. 4548/2018, as in force, the Company informs its Shareholders of the following:

Ι. Right to Attend and vote at the General Meeting

Eligible to participate in the Annual Ordinary General Meeting on the 15th of July 2021, are natural persons or legal entities that appear as Shareholders of the Company at the files of Dematerialized Securities System ("D.S.S.") managed by "Central Securities Depository S.A." ("competent body"), in which the Company's securities are held, at the beginning of the fifth (5th) day preceding the Ordinary General Meeting, i.e. Saturday, 10th of July 2021 ("Record Date"). The same Record Date applies to Repetitive Annual Ordinary General Meeting. Proof of shareholder status may be proved by any legal means and in any case based on acknowledgment received by the Company from the company "Central Securities Depository S.A." directly with electronic connection with its files. In the General Meeting is entitled to participate whoever presented in the Dematerialized Securities System ("D.S.S.") as a person entitled to exercise the voting rights of a share issued by the Company (shareholder, usufructuary, pledgee lender with voting rights, etc.). The Company's access to the above register is made by its directly electronic linking with this register.

The shareholder may participate in the General Meeting in person or through a representative as provided for in L. 4548/2018 and below.

In case of non-compliance to article 128 of L. 4548/2018, the representative/agent concerned participates to the General Meeting only upon its authorization.

It is noted that, in order to exercise the specific rights (participation and vote) of the Shareholders to the General Meeting, it is not required any more to block their shares or comply with any other relevant procedure, which limit the ability to sell or transfer their shares in the time period between the Record Date and the date of the Annual General Meeting. Each share is entitled right to one vote.

The Articles of Association of the Company does not allow the participation in the General Meeting by electronic means without the physical presence of the Shareholders in the place of its conduction or the ability of exercising their voting rights at the General Meeting remotely or by mail.

ΙΙ. Procedure of voting rights through proxies

All Shareholders are eligible to attend and vote at the Annual Ordinary General Meeting, either in person or by proxy.

Each Shareholder may appoint up to three (3) proxies. Legal entities may participate in the General Meeting by appointing up to three (3) natural persons as their representatives. Those of the Shareholders who are legal entities must within the below deadlines submit, in accordance