Elgi Equipments : Financial Results Updates

01/31/2022 | 08:40am EST
January 31, 2022

National Stock Exchange of lndia Ltd.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

C-1, Block G Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code : ELGIEQUIP

Scrip Code : 522074

Through : NEAPS

Through : BSE Listing Centre

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Notice of Meeting of the Board of Directors

We hereby inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, is scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, to inter-alia consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021.

As notified by the Company vide letter dated December 31, 2021, pursuant to the Company's code to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed for all the Designated Persons and their relatives from January 1, 2022 and till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public.

This is for your kind information and records.

Yours faithfully,

For Elgi Equipments Limited

  1. Prakash Company Secretary

Disclaimer

ELGI Equipments Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 13:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
