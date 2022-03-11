Elgi Equipments : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

This presentation includes forward-looking information including statements concerning the outlook for our business. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect our future performance, including global economic conditions, and the economic conditions of the regions and industries that are major markets for ELGi. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "outlook" or similar expressions.

There are numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this presentation and which could affect our ability to achieve any or all of our stated targets. The important factors that could cause such differences include, among others:

Business risks associated with the volatile global economic environment and political conditions;

Costs associated with compliance activities;

Market acceptance of new products and services;

Changes in governmental regulations and currency exchange rates, and ;

Such other factors as may be discussed from time to time in Elgi Equipments Limited's filings with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), including its annual report.

GENERAL

Recording of this presentation and subsequent interactive session in any form and means is prohibited. Participants are requested to strictly follow this advice. ELGi desires to give every participant a chance to speak; please plan your questions accordingly. Questions are welcome after the presentation is completed.