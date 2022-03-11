Log in
    522074   INE285A01027

ELGI EQUIPMENTS LIMITED

(522074)
Elgi Equipments : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

03/11/2022 | 11:44pm EST
March 12, 2022

National Stock Exchange of lndia Ltd.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

C-1, Block G Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code : ELGIEQUIP

Scrip Code : 522074

Through : Neaps/Digital Exchange

Through : BSE Listing Centre

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Video call recording link and presentation of the Annual Investors and Analyst Meet

In continuation to our letter dated February 25, 2022, the video call recording link of Annual Investors and Analyst Meet held on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 4.00 PM is available on the Company's website at https://www.elgi.com/in/analyst-conferences/.

A copy of the presentation made at the meeting is enclosed for your kind reference and records. The same is available on the website of the Company.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

For Elgi Equipments Limited

  1. Prakash Company Secretary

Encl.: a/a

11 March, 2022

Analysts and Investors Meet

Disclaimer

This presentation includes forward-looking information including statements concerning the outlook for our business. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect our future performance, including global economic conditions, and the economic conditions of the regions and industries that are major markets for ELGi. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "outlook" or similar expressions.

There are numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this presentation and which could affect our ability to achieve any or all of our stated targets. The important factors that could cause such differences include, among others:

  • Business risks associated with the volatile global economic environment and political conditions;
  • Costs associated with compliance activities;
  • Market acceptance of new products and services;
  • Changes in governmental regulations and currency exchange rates, and ;
  • Such other factors as may be discussed from time to time in Elgi Equipments Limited's filings with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), including its annual report.

GENERAL

Recording of this presentation and subsequent interactive session in any form and means is prohibited. Participants are requested to strictly follow this advice. ELGi desires to give every participant a chance to speak; please plan your questions accordingly. Questions are welcome after the presentation is completed.

Copyright © ELGI EQUIPMENTS LIMITED 2022 | All Rights Reserved

2

Global Presence

120+

Countries where

ELGi does business

26

Countries with direct presence

3

Countries with manufacturing presence

Copyright © ELGI EQUIPMENTS LIMITED 2022 | All Rights Reserved

3

Global Presence

Quick

Facts

350+

Worldwide

2000+

Worldwide

Distributors

Employees

2Mn+

1Mn

Space

Compressors

Factory

$330 Mn* AnnualRevenue

*FY22 Estimate

Copyright © ELGI EQUIPMENTS LIMITED 2022 | All Rights Reserved

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ELGI Equipments Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 04:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 23 379 M 305 M 305 M
Net income 2022 1 400 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 148 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 68,9x
Yield 2022 0,42%
Capitalization 96 949 M 1 265 M 1 265 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 142
Free-Float 46,6%
