Elgi Equipments : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

March 11, 2022

Bhoomika Nair: Good evening ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Business Update Conference Call of ELGi Equipments. We have with us, Mr. Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director and the entire leadership team of ELGi Equipments. I'll now hand over the call to Mr. Varadaraj for his initial remarks and the presentation post which we'll open up the floor for Q&A. Please note that this is being recorded. Thank you.

Jairam Varadaraj: Thank you, Bhoomika. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you so much for taking the time to be with us today. I hope we can make this interesting for you. I will go through a few slides to give a background to the whole presentation. So, we just want to use this opportunity to talk a little bit about the format. I will take you through a bit of a background on the Company, then my colleagues in finance, our CFO, our Head of Technology and head of one of the regions will take you through their respective areas. So, without further delay, let me take control over the presentation and take you through the contents of the meet. This is a standard disclosure. This is just a synopsis of our presence; 120 countries that we do business in, in some form or the other; 26 countries are where we are directly present and in 3 countries we manufacture. Bulk of our manufacturing, as you well know, is in India.

This is, again, a very brief snapshot of some of the key statistics of our business. I'm not going to spend too much time on repeating the facts that are there on the slides. There is anything specific, then you can ask me during the Q&A session and I'll be happy to answer.

Our leadership team, I head the company and I have an excellent set of colleagues who support me in the business. Again, I don't want to call out names and designations. I'm quite happy to give you specific clarifications in the Q&A session. This is the leadership at a business level meaning they are the ones who are front ending the sales, service and market development, and this is the leadership at the backend who are the key enablers of the Company at the Head Office. We pride ourselves with our quality, technology and our manufacturing prowess, and what we have today and what we plan to setup in the next few years is a highly competent future-ready manufacturing facility. We do very high-quality precision machining in what we call as our Air Center Plant. Many of you may have visited that. Last year, we started manufacturing our own motors, highly efficient motors. Using technology, we've made them extremely competitive. We make our own casting as a means to ensure that we have good quality and of course to ensure safety we make our own pressure vessels. So, this is a quick video that I will ask my colleague to present. Subha, over to you.

Our aspiration as a Company is to build a significant global enterprise, and to realise this aspiration, we have to play in some of the tough markets in the developed nations of the world. Now, for a Company like ours where the brand is relatively unknown and we have a Made in India label appended to us, we have to lead into these markets with value selling rather than a price-based selling. Now, value in this context is about providing benefits to the customers from