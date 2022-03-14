Elgi Equipments : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
March 14, 2022
"ELGi Equipments Ltd. Business Update Conference
Call"
March 11, 2022
MANAGEMENT: MR. JAIRAM VARADARAJ -MANAGINGDIRECTOR,
ELGI EQUIPMENTS LIMITED
MR. JAYAKANTHAN R. - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER,
ELGI EQUIPMENTS LIMITED
DR. K. VENU MADHAV - DIRECTOR OF TECHNOLOGY,
ELGI EQUIPMENTS LIMITED
MR. RAMESH PONNUSWAMI - EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
MODERATOR: MS. BHOOMIKA NAIR - DAM CAPITAL
ELGi Equipments Limited
March 11, 2022
Bhoomika Nair: Good evening ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Business Update Conference Call of ELGi Equipments. We have with us, Mr. Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director and the entire leadership team of ELGi Equipments. I'll now hand over the call to Mr. Varadaraj for his initial remarks and the presentation post which we'll open up the floor for Q&A. Please note that this is being recorded. Thank you.
Jairam Varadaraj: Thank you, Bhoomika. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you so much for taking the time to be with us today. I hope we can make this interesting for you. I will go through a few slides to give a background to the whole presentation. So, we just want to use this opportunity to talk a little bit about the format. I will take you through a bit of a background on the Company, then my colleagues in finance, our CFO, our Head of Technology and head of one of the regions will take you through their respective areas. So, without further delay, let me take control over the presentation and take you through the contents of the meet. This is a standard disclosure. This is just a synopsis of our presence; 120 countries that we do business in, in some form or the other; 26 countries are where we are directly present and in 3 countries we manufacture. Bulk of our manufacturing, as you well know, is in India.
This is, again, a very brief snapshot of some of the key statistics of our business. I'm not going to spend too much time on repeating the facts that are there on the slides. There is anything specific, then you can ask me during the Q&A session and I'll be happy to answer.
Our leadership team, I head the company and I have an excellent set of colleagues who support me in the business. Again, I don't want to call out names and designations. I'm quite happy to give you specific clarifications in the Q&A session. This is the leadership at a business level meaning they are the ones who are front ending the sales, service and market development, and this is the leadership at the backend who are the key enablers of the Company at the Head Office. We pride ourselves with our quality, technology and our manufacturing prowess, and what we have today and what we plan to setup in the next few years is a highly competent future-ready manufacturing facility. We do very high-quality precision machining in what we call as our Air Center Plant. Many of you may have visited that. Last year, we started manufacturing our own motors, highly efficient motors. Using technology, we've made them extremely competitive. We make our own casting as a means to ensure that we have good quality and of course to ensure safety we make our own pressure vessels. So, this is a quick video that I will ask my colleague to present. Subha, over to you.
Audio-Video Presentation:
Our aspiration as a Company is to build a significant global enterprise, and to realise this aspiration, we have to play in some of the tough markets in the developed nations of the world. Now, for a Company like ours where the brand is relatively unknown and we have a Made in India label appended to us, we have to lead into these markets with value selling rather than a price-based selling. Now, value in this context is about providing benefits to the customers from
ELGi Equipments Limited
March 11, 2022
a lifecycle cost perspective, as well as providing a product, which has got just outstanding levels of quality. This is what we consider as table stakes in building the competitive advantage for our Company. Now, even though we lead our sales program with value and quality, for a Company in our context, customers expect a price. So, we have to have a cost advantage in order to be able to compete and provide the expectations of the customer.
In order to make all of this happen, value, quality, as well as cost competitiveness, we have done selective integration, backward integration in our manufacturing. I'd like to talk about three of them:
One is our foundry. With the foundry, the primary goal is to build the quality of our castings and therefore the quality of our products.
The second that I would like to talk about is our motor business. In our motor project, we have integrated backwards so that the percentage of our value in our compressor, goes from about 30% to 60%. Now, that's one part of it. The other part of it is by making our own motors, we are significantly improving the efficiency profile of our compressors, and this is a value that we bring to the customer besides designing and building motors of very high reliability.
The third aspect of backward integration is the machine tools that we design and build for ourselves. These our special machines, which are very expensive, and being able to use Indian engineering talent and capabilities, we've been able to significantly lower the cost of these machine tools, and by virtue of which without compromising the technology and quality, we've been able to bring our cost down.
The manufacturing processes and flow lines are designed to capture the quality parameters at every stage and assure adherence every stage before passing on to the next stage. We have deployed auto-guided vehicles and digitalized feedback based measurement system to ensure quality in each stage. Auto data capturing systems are deployed in machine shops to track the process capabilities real time.
So, for us, backward integration is a very selectively strategic initiative where we pick on opportunities by which we are able to enhance the value that we provide to customers. Process and people are two key enablers in this journey.
Our process excellence is driven by adoption of Total Quality Management. ELGi winning the 2019 Deming prize, while it is a testimony to our adoption of TQP, has also put a huge responsibility on us to continue to institutionalize and excel in TQM. People, the biggest asset that we perpetually invest in, are leveraging the world-class product and process excellence to meet and exceed customer expectation, which we believe is what will take us to the Company that we aspirate to be.
ELGi Equipments Limited
March 11, 2022
Thank you Subha. I hope all of you found that video interesting. I'd be happy to answer any specific questions you have from having observed certain things in the video.
Moving on, I'd like to talk to you a little about some of the significant events that have happened during the year. This is a very interesting initiative that we run every year. It's called "What's your finish line?" This is basically physical activities to promote health and wellbeing among all our employees, our associates, our distributor partners, our vendors, and it has been an astounding success. You can see the statistics of the participants and what they've accomplished. As part of COVID support to our employees, we conducted mental health programs, which is received very well. Every year, on the 15th of December, we celebrate our Technology Day. We showcase the significant developments that we've been able to accomplish during the year. The last three editions of this event have been virtual. Hopefully, this year onwards we will be back to a physical format. This is a very important product that we launched. It's had outstanding reception in the market, and we're well placed to get back a good share of the market that we used to have in the water well business. We're waiting for the market to revive and we hope soon it will happen. As part of our initiative in Europe, we continue to expand. We've opened two new offices; one in Turin the other one in Ängelholm in Sweden. We'll talk a little bit more about the performance in Europe under the financials.
This is one of the most important initiatives that we are running right now. It's about talent management. It is to understand who are key talent are; a very scientific structure process, a fair and open process by which we identify our talent. We also identify some of the key positions critical to the company and make sure that there is always a succession plan for each of these, and this is something that we hope to see significant progress during the coming financial year. All the foundation work has been done during this year.
This is something that we talked about in our quarterly calls. This is a project to reduce our variable cost. It's progressing well. We have another four months left in this program. As of now, we're tracking to our goal of saving between Rs. 300-400 million. We're confident that we see bulk of the results falling into our P&L from the third quarter of the next financial year. Corporate social responsibility is something that we have been taking very seriously well before a lot of these regulations were enacted. We've been contributing 4% of our PBT towards CSR, and our school has been one of the biggest recipients of our CSR focus. We've built our new campus and we are in the process of, again, what we have done so far is build the hardware. Now we are really looking at building the software, the strategy and how to take this forward. I'll come back and keep reporting about our progress on this. These are some images of our new school campus. This is something that we are very proud of having done. Zara is a young, as you all know, you've seen it in in social media. We've been fortunate enough to support her, and she visited us in Coimbatore on a flight around the world. So, it was an amazing experience for our employees, especially our women employees who had a chance to interact with her.
