    LLY   US5324571083

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-03 pm EDT
361.68 USD   +1.89%
11/02Guggenheim Adjusts Eli Lilly and Company Price Target to $399 From $353, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/02Wells Fargo Adjusts Eli Lilly's Price Target to $365 From $305, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
11/02Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Eli Lilly to $395 From $355, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
AKOUOS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Akouos, Inc. - AKUS

11/03/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Akouos, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AKUS) to Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY).  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Akouos will receive only $12.50 in cash, plus one contingent value right (CVR) of up to $3.00 for each share of Akouos that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-akus/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akouos-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-akouos-inc---akus-301668385.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2022
