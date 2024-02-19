Eli Lilly and Company is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical groups. Net sales break down by therapeutic field as follows: - endocrinology (46.6%): products for treating osteoporosis, diabetes, and growth problems; - oncology (20.3%); - immunology diseases (11.8%); - neurology (6.7%): primarily drugs used in treating depression and schizophrenia; - other (14.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (59.4%), Europe (16.9%), Japan (8.3%), China (5.9%) and other (9.5%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals