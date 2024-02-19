FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The European Union's healthcare regulator will this week review the use of Eli Lilly's approved Mounjaro drug against diabetes and obesity when prefilled in a multi-dose injection pen, according to a meeting agenda posted on the watchdog's website on Monday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by David Goodman )
