Eli Lilly on Monday said results from a Phase 3 study showed that donanemab significantly slowed cognitive and functional decline in people with early symptomatic Alzheimer's.

The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company said regulatory action regarding donanemab's submission to the Food and Drug Administration, which was completed last quarter, is expected by the end of the year. Submissions to other global regulators are currently under way, with the majority expected to be completed by year end, Lilly said.

"If approved, we believe donanemab can provide clinically meaningful benefits for people with this disease and the possibility of completing their course of treatment as early as six months once their amyloid plaque is cleared," said Anne White, executive vice president of Eli Lilly and president of Lilly Neuroscience.

