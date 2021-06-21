Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eli Lilly and Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLY   US5324571083

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
Eli Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim Get Europe OK for Jardiance in Systolic Heart Failure

06/21/2021 | 04:13am EDT
By Colin Kellaher

Eli Lilly & Co. and Boehringer Ingelheim on Monday said the European Commission approved the expanded use of their diabetes drug Jardiance as a treatment for adults with symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, also known as systolic heart failure.

The companies said the approval is based on results from a study in which Jardiance showed a significant 25% reduction in the combined relative risk versus placebo of cardiovascular death or hospitalization due to heart failure, adding that the findings from the primary endpoint were consistent in subgroups with or without type 2 diabetes.

Indianapolis-based drug maker Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim, a family-owned pharmaceutical company based in Ingelheim, Germany, jointly market Jardiance as part of a 2011 alliance.

Jardiance was first approved in 2014 for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-21 0613ET

