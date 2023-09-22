By Colin Kellaher

Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim have won expanded U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of their blockbuster diabetes drug Jardiance for certain adults with chronic kidney disease.

The companies on Friday said the approval covers Jardiance to reduce the risk of sustained decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate, end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular death and hospitalization in adults with chronic kidney disease at risk of progression.

Indianapolis drug maker Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim, a family-owned pharmaceutical company based in Ingelheim, Germany, jointly market Jardiance as part of a 2011 alliance.

The FDA first approved Jardiance in 2014 for adults with type 2 diabetes and later approved the drug to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease, and to reduce the risk of death and hospitalization in adults with heart failure.

Eli Lilly reported Jardiance revenue of nearly $1.25 billion for the first six months of the year.

