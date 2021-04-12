Log in
Eli Lilly and Company

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
Eli Lilly Changes U.S. Supply Agreement for Covid-19 Drugs

04/12/2021 | 07:12am EDT
By Matt Grossman

Eli Lilly and Co. has amended its purchase agreements with the U.S. government for two of the company's neutralizing-antibody therapies for Covid-19, the company said Monday.

Indianapolis-based Lilly said the changes were part of a transition to only supplying the two drugs, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, as a combination. As a result, the amended agreement cancels orders for the about 350,000 doses of bamlanivimab alone that Lilly was scheduled to deliver by the end of March.

In the future, Lilly said it plans to supply the U.S. government with additional doses of etesevimab to complement the doses of bamlanivimab that the government has already purchased.

Using the two drugs together to treat Covid-19 is a better way to address new variants of the underlying virus, SARS-CoV-2, Lilly said.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-21 0712ET

