The head of Eli Lilly's burgeoning diabetes and obesity franchise is retiring at the end of the year.

Eli Lilly on Wednesday said Mike Mason, executive vice president and president of Lilly Diabetes & Obesity, is leaving after 34 years with the Indianapolis drugmaker.

Over the last four years, Mason has overseen the development and launch of the blockbuster diabetes drug Mounjaro, which has also gained popularity for off-label use in weight loss as it awaits U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for obesity and helped propel Eli Lilly's market capitalization above $500 billion.

Eli Lilly said Patrik Jonsson, currently executive vice president and president of Lilly USA, will take on the additional post of president of Lilly Diabetes & Obesity, effective Jan. 1, while Daniel Skovronsky, currently chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, will assume the additional role of president of Lilly Immunology from Jonsson.

