Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly reports fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) up 19% year-on-year to $2.49, and revenues up 28% to $9.35 billion.



Revenues from its new products rose by $2.19 billion to $2.49 billion, driven by Mounjaro and Zepbound, while those from its growth products increased by 9% to $5.27 billion, driven by Verzenio and Jardiance.



For 2024, Eli Lilly is forecasting adjusted EPS of between $12.20 and $12.70, and revenues of between $40.4 and $41.6 billion, compared with $6.32 and $34.1 billion respectively for the previous year.



