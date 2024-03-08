Eli Lilly: FDA meeting on donanemab in Alzheimer's disease

Eli Lilly reports that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to convene a meeting of the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee (PCNS) to discuss a Phase 3 trial that evaluated the efficacy and safety of donanemab in early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease.



The FDA has informed Lilly that it would like to gain a better understanding of the topics related to the evaluation of the safety and efficacy of donanemab.



The date of the advisory committee meeting for donanemab has not yet been set by the FDA and, as a result, the timing of the FDA's expected action on donanemab will be delayed beyond the first quarter of 2024.



We are confident in the potential of donanemab to offer very significant benefits to people with early symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. It was unexpected to learn that the FDA would convene an advisory committee at this stage of the review process, but we will work with the FDA to answer all questions', said in essence Anne White, Executive Vice President of Eli Lilly and Company and President of Lilly Neuroscience.



