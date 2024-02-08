Eli Lilly: Foghorn's anti-tumor drug selected for clinical development

Foghorn Therapeutics announced on Thursday that Lilly had selected its FHD-909 candidate for clinical development.



The biotech company explains that Lilly expects to file a clinical trial application for FHD-909 during the second quarter in BRG1-expressing non-small cell lung cancer.



In a press release, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company points out that its FHD-909, an experimental next-generation selective inhibitor available orally, had demonstrated significant anti-tumor activity in trials involving several BRG1-associated bronchial tumors.



Listed on the Nasdaq, Foghorn shares soared by 21% on Thursday morning, while Eli Lilly shares advanced by a more modest 0.5%.



