Eli Lilly: Foghorn's anti-tumor drug selected for clinical development
The biotech company explains that Lilly expects to file a clinical trial application for FHD-909 during the second quarter in BRG1-expressing non-small cell lung cancer.
In a press release, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company points out that its FHD-909, an experimental next-generation selective inhibitor available orally, had demonstrated significant anti-tumor activity in trials involving several BRG1-associated bronchial tumors.
Listed on the Nasdaq, Foghorn shares soared by 21% on Thursday morning, while Eli Lilly shares advanced by a more modest 0.5%.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction