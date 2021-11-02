Eli Lilly Gets $1.29 Billion U.S. Order for Covid-19 Cocktail

By Colin Kellaher

Eli Lilly & Co. on Tuesday said the U.S. government has placed a $1.29 billion order for another 614,000 doses of its Covid-19 drug cocktail of bamlanivimab with etesevimab.

The Indianapolis drugmaker said it would supply at least 400,000 doses of the antibody therapy, which is authorized for emergency use for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 or for post-exposure prevention of Covid-19 in certain individuals, by the end of the year, with the remainder delivered by the end of January.

Eli Lilly, which last week forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $7.95 to $8.05 a share on revenue of $27.2 billion to $27.6 billion, said the new order adds $840 million of revenue and about 25 cents of per-share earnings to its 2021 guidance.

