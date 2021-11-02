Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eli Lilly and Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLY   US5324571083

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eli Lilly Gets $1.29 Billion U.S. Order for Covid-19 Cocktail

11/02/2021 | 07:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher

Eli Lilly & Co. on Tuesday said the U.S. government has placed a $1.29 billion order for another 614,000 doses of its Covid-19 drug cocktail of bamlanivimab with etesevimab.

The Indianapolis drugmaker said it would supply at least 400,000 doses of the antibody therapy, which is authorized for emergency use for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 or for post-exposure prevention of Covid-19 in certain individuals, by the end of the year, with the remainder delivered by the end of January.

Eli Lilly, which last week forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $7.95 to $8.05 a share on revenue of $27.2 billion to $27.6 billion, said the new order adds $840 million of revenue and about 25 cents of per-share earnings to its 2021 guidance.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-21 0736ET

All news about ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
07:36aEli Lilly Gets $1.29 Billion U.S. Order for Covid-19 Cocktail
DJ
07:29aU.S. buys more doses of Lilly's COVID-19 treatment for $1.29 bln
RE
06:53aU.S. buys more doses of Lilly's COVID-19 treatment for $1.29 bln
RE
11/01Lilly to Participate in Bernstein's Second Annual Operational Decisions Conference
PR
10/28Additional Verzenio® (abemaciclib) Phase 3 monarchE Trial Data Published in the Annals ..
PR
10/27ELI LILLY & CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Finan..
AQ
10/27Mizuho Securities Adjusts Eli Lilly and Co.'s Price Target to $272 From $279, Reiterate..
MT
10/26Eli Lilly Reports Higher Third-Quarter Results, Raises 2021 Forecast to Reflect Increas..
MT
10/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Michelin, Facebook, UBS, Tesla, Volvo...
10/26Eli Lilly Intends to Complete US Marketing Application Submission for Alzheimer's Drug ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 443 M - -
Net income 2021 6 015 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 938 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,0x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 226 B 226 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,67x
EV / Sales 2022 8,43x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 249,31 $
Average target price 270,05 $
Spread / Average Target 8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anat Ashkenazi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Daniel M. Skovronsky Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Diogo Rau Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY47.66%226 023
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.58%429 166
ROCHE HOLDING AG16.08%342 546
NOVO NORDISK A/S64.70%250 413
PFIZER, INC.18.83%244 676
MERCK & CO., INC.7.38%222 356