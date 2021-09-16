Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Eli Lilly and Company
  News
  Summary
    LLY   US5324571083

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eli Lilly Gets Expanded FDA EUA for Covid-19 Treatment for Some High-Risk Individuals

09/16/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
By Kimberly Chin

Eli Lilly & Co. said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the company's emergency use authorization for its combination Covid-19 treatment to include some individuals who may have a high risk of infection after being exposed to someone with the disease.

The drugs bamlanivimab and etesevimab, which are administered together, could be used to treat children who are 12 years of age or older who haven't been fully vaccinated or people who may not develop an adequate immune response after being fully vaccinated, the company said.

With the expanded authorization, the combination treatment could be used as a preventive treatment in an institutional setting, such as in a nursing home or prison, for certain individuals who may be exposed to someone with Covid-19 or who have a high risk of exposure, the company said.

"We're pleased that this expansion will help us provide antibody therapies as post-exposure prophylaxis to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 to some of the most at-risk individuals in the U.S.," Eli Lilly's Chief Science and Medical Officer Daniel Skovronsky said in prepared remarks.

Post-exposure prophylaxis refers to treatments that can be taken to prevent a virus after a potential exposure.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1701ET

Analyst Recommendations on ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 191 M - -
Net income 2021 6 346 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 480 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,6x
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 212 B 212 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,22x
EV / Sales 2022 7,95x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 233,73 $
Average target price 264,58 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anat Ashkenazi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Daniel M. Skovronsky Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Diogo Rau Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY38.43%211 895
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.11%435 465
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.23%327 497
PFIZER, INC.21.46%251 011
NOVO NORDISK A/S49.16%231 607
ABBVIE INC.0.58%190 449