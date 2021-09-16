Eli Lilly Gets Expanded FDA EUA for Covid-19 Treatment for Some High-Risk Individuals

By Kimberly Chin



Eli Lilly & Co. said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the company's emergency use authorization for its combination Covid-19 treatment to include some individuals who may have a high risk of infection after being exposed to someone with the disease.

The drugs bamlanivimab and etesevimab, which are administered together, could be used to treat children who are 12 years of age or older who haven't been fully vaccinated or people who may not develop an adequate immune response after being fully vaccinated, the company said.

With the expanded authorization, the combination treatment could be used as a preventive treatment in an institutional setting, such as in a nursing home or prison, for certain individuals who may be exposed to someone with Covid-19 or who have a high risk of exposure, the company said.

"We're pleased that this expansion will help us provide antibody therapies as post-exposure prophylaxis to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 to some of the most at-risk individuals in the U.S.," Eli Lilly's Chief Science and Medical Officer Daniel Skovronsky said in prepared remarks.

Post-exposure prophylaxis refers to treatments that can be taken to prevent a virus after a potential exposure.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1701ET