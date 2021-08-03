Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Eli Lilly and Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLY   US5324571083

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 08/03 01:18:00 pm
242.8250 USD   -1.53%
07:07aEli Lilly Narrows 2021 Sales Guidance; Earnings Guidance Steady
DJ
06:53aELI LILLY AND : Q2 2021 Lilly Press Release
PU
06:47aELI LILLY AND : Trims FY21 EPS Outlook As Net Income Slips 4% in H1
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eli Lilly Narrows 2021 Sales Guidance; Earnings Guidance Steady

08/03/2021 | 07:07am EDT
By Matt Grossman

Eli Lilly and Co. Tuesday narrowed its full-year revenue guidance and reiterated the same adjusted earnings forecast it had previously issued.

The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company said it now expects sales of $26.8 billion to $27.4 billion this year. It was previously forecasting sales of $26.6 billion to $27.6 billion.

Revenue from Covid-19 therapies in 2021 will likely be $1 billion to $1.1 billion, the company said.

Lilly's adjusted per-share earnings guidance was unchanged at $7.80 to $8 a share.

Analysts polled by FactSet have been forecasting adjusted earnings of $7.89 a share and sales of $27.21 billion.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-21 0706ET

