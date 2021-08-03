Eli Lilly Narrows 2021 Sales Guidance; Earnings Guidance Steady

By Matt Grossman

Eli Lilly and Co. Tuesday narrowed its full-year revenue guidance and reiterated the same adjusted earnings forecast it had previously issued.

The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company said it now expects sales of $26.8 billion to $27.4 billion this year. It was previously forecasting sales of $26.6 billion to $27.6 billion.

Revenue from Covid-19 therapies in 2021 will likely be $1 billion to $1.1 billion, the company said.

Lilly's adjusted per-share earnings guidance was unchanged at $7.80 to $8 a share.

Analysts polled by FactSet have been forecasting adjusted earnings of $7.89 a share and sales of $27.21 billion.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-21 0706ET