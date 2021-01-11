Eli Lilly Up Over 11%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is currently at $184.78, up $18.37 or 11.04%
-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to July 18, 1972)
-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose 13.44%
-- Currently up four of the past five days
-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 12.45% over this period
-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose 13.9%
-- Up 9.44% month-to-date
-- Up 9.44% year-to-date
-- Up 32.99% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 13, 2020), when it closed at $138.94
-- Would be a new 52-week closing high
-- Up 55.21% from its 52-week closing low of $119.05 on March 23, 2020
-- Traded as high as $189.30; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to July 18, 1972)
-- Up 13.76% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose as much as 16.03%
-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
