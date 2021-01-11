Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Eli Lilly Up Over 11%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

01/11/2021 | 10:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is currently at $184.78, up $18.37 or 11.04%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to July 18, 1972)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose 13.44%

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 12.45% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose 13.9%

-- Up 9.44% month-to-date

-- Up 9.44% year-to-date

-- Up 32.99% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 13, 2020), when it closed at $138.94

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 55.21% from its 52-week closing low of $119.05 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $189.30; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to July 18, 1972)

-- Up 13.76% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose as much as 16.03%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:27:30 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-21 1052ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.37% 30993.21 Delayed Quote.1.61%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 12.28% 186.9617 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
NASDAQ 100 -0.96% 12981.801649 Delayed Quote.1.68%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.81% 13098.590949 Delayed Quote.2.43%
S&P 500 -0.51% 3806.55 Delayed Quote.1.83%
All news about ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
10:53aEli Lilly Up Over 11%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
10:18aELI LILLY AND : Lilly Alzheimer's Drug Helped Patients in Small Trial -- Update
DJ
09:32aELI LILLY AND : Thinking about trading options or stock in Eli Lilly, Gilead Sci..
PR
09:25aELI LILLY AND : Potential Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Shows 'Significant Slowi..
MT
09:20aSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Monday
MT
09:10aWall Street set to slip from all-time highs after strong run; Twitter slumps
RE
08:56aSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
08:46aELI LILLY AND : Meets Primary Endpoint in Study of Alzheimer's Disease Drug Cand..
MT
08:30aELI LILLY AND : Says FDA Accepted Supplemental New Drug Application For Jardianc..
MT
08:01aELI LILLY AND : US FDA accepts supplemental New Drug Application for Jardiance® ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 408 M - -
Net income 2020 5 804 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
Yield 2020 1,78%
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,65x
EV / Sales 2021 5,80x
Nbr of Employees 33 625
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 174,63 $
Last Close Price 166,41 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua L. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Aarti S. Shah Chief Information & Digital Officer, Senior VP
Daniel M. Skovronsky Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-1.44%150 864
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.69%421 312
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.36%292 524
NOVARTIS AG-0.78%213 446
MERCK & CO., INC.1.50%210 069
PFIZER INC.0.87%206 383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ