Eli Lilly Up Over 6%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is currently at $429.28, up $25.08 or 6.2%
--Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to July 18, 1972)
--On pace for largest percent increase since Sept. 28, 2022, when it rose 7.48%
--Currently up four of the past five days
--Up 17.34% year-to-date
--Up 45.57% from 52 weeks ago (May 4, 2022), when it closed at $294.90
--Would be a new 52-week closing high
--Up 50.26% from its 52-week closing low of $285.70 on May 10, 2022
--Traded as high as $431.50; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to July 18, 1972)
--Up 6.75% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 28, 2022, when it rose as much as 9.84%
--Fourth best performer in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 12:33:09 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
