Eli Lilly Up Over 6%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is currently at $429.28, up $25.08 or 6.2%

--Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to July 18, 1972)

--On pace for largest percent increase since Sept. 28, 2022, when it rose 7.48%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Up 17.34% year-to-date

--Up 45.57% from 52 weeks ago (May 4, 2022), when it closed at $294.90

--Would be a new 52-week closing high

--Up 50.26% from its 52-week closing low of $285.70 on May 10, 2022

--Traded as high as $431.50; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to July 18, 1972)

--Up 6.75% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 28, 2022, when it rose as much as 9.84%

--Fourth best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 12:33:09 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 1250ET