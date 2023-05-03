Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eli Lilly and Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLY   US5324571083

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:24:07 2023-05-03 pm EDT
428.84 USD   +6.09%
12:51pEli Lilly Up Over 6%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
12:28pWall Street subdued on caution ahead of Fed meeting outcome
RE
12:24pGlobal markets live: Ford, AMD, Starbucks, Estee Lauder, CVS Health....
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eli Lilly Up Over 6%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

05/03/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is currently at $429.28, up $25.08 or 6.2%


--Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to July 18, 1972)

--On pace for largest percent increase since Sept. 28, 2022, when it rose 7.48%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Up 17.34% year-to-date

--Up 45.57% from 52 weeks ago (May 4, 2022), when it closed at $294.90

--Would be a new 52-week closing high

--Up 50.26% from its 52-week closing low of $285.70 on May 10, 2022

--Traded as high as $431.50; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to July 18, 1972)

--Up 6.75% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 28, 2022, when it rose as much as 9.84%

--Fourth best performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 12:33:09 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 1250ET

All news about ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
12:51pEli Lilly Up Over 6%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
12:28pWall Street subdued on caution ahead of Fed meeting outcome
RE
12:24pGlobal markets live: Ford, AMD, Starbucks, Estee Lauder, CVS Health...
MS
11:59aTop Stories at Midday: FOMC Keeps Markets on Edge; Lilly Rallies o..
MT
10:01aLilly to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference
PR
09:14aIt's finally time for the Fed verdict
MS
09:13aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
08:48aSector Update: Health Care
MT
08:02aFed Policy Statement Awaited as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Rise Pre-Bell
MT
07:57aEli Lilly's Early Alzheimer's Drug Significantly Slows Cognitive Decline in Late-stage ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 31 423 M - -
Net income 2023 7 353 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 49,7x
Yield 2023 1,10%
Capitalization 384 B 384 B -
EV / Sales 2023 12,6x
EV / Sales 2024 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 39 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 404,20 $
Average target price 396,09 $
Spread / Average Target -2,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ruth Gimeno Vice President
Anat Ashkenazi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel M. Skovronsky Executive VP, Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Diogo Rau Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY10.49%385 224
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.39%425 153
NOVO NORDISK A/S20.41%374 068
MERCK & CO., INC.6.26%295 235
ABBVIE INC.-6.18%271 166
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.39%252 586
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer