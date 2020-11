By Colin Kellaher

Eli Lilly & Co. on Thursday said Aarti Shah, senior vice president and chief information and digital officer, plans to retire in the first half of 2021.

The Indianapolis drug maker said it has launched a search for a successor.

Ms. Shah, who joined Eli Lilly in 1994 as a senior statistician, was named senior vice president and chief information officer in 2016.

