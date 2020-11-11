Eli Lilly and : Lilly Announces Webcast to Provide an Overview of Tirzepatide Phase 3 clinical program

Log in
11/11/2020 | 04:16pm EST

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will conduct a webcast on Friday, November 20, 2020 to provide an overview of the tirzepatide Phase 3 type 2 diabetes clinical trial program in preparation for five future Phase 3 top-line data disclosures. The webcast will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and will review the trial designs and expected timing of the multiple readouts for the tirzepatide program.

Investors, media and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link that will be posted on Lilly's website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com.  F-LLY   

Lilly Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about tirzepatide and reflects Lilly's current beliefs.  However, as with any pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of research and development. For a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see Lilly's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Refer to:
Mark Taylor; mark.taylor@lilly.com; (317) 276-5795 (Media)   
Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; (317) 277-1838 (Investors)

