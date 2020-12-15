Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Eli Lilly and : Lilly Raises 2020 Guidance, Sets 2021 Outlook

12/15/2020 | 07:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dave Sebastian

Eli Lilly & Co. raised its guidance for 2020 and set its outlook for 2021, anticipating a benefit from Covid-19 treatment sales and the expansion of its drug portfolio.

The drugmaker Tuesday said it sees 2020 earnings of $6.28 to $6.48 a share, or $7.45 to $7.65 a share on an adjusted basis, on revenue of $24.2 billion to $24.7 billion. For the prior year, the company posted earnings of $8.89 a share on revenue of $22.32 billion.

The company said it expects to benefit from higher bamlanivimab sales due to an additional purchase agreement with the U.S. government.

For 2021, the company is guiding for earnings of $7.25 to $7.90 a share, or $7.75 to $8.40 a share on an adjusted basis, on revenue of $26.5 billion to $28 billion. Lilly said it expects $1 billion to $2 billion in revenue from Covid-19 therapies. It sees mid-single-digit net price declines globally in 2021, and low-to-mid single-digit declines in the U.S., Lilly said.

Separately Tuesday, Lilly said it agreed to buy Prevail Therapeutics Inc. for up to $1.04 billion.

Lilly shares rose 1.3% in premarket trading.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-20 0720ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY -1.33% 157.91 Delayed Quote.20.15%
PREVAIL THERAPEUTICS INC. 6.93% 12.5 Delayed Quote.-21.04%
All news about ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
07:32aELI LILLY & CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
07:21aELI LILLY AND : Lilly Raises 2020 Guidance, Sets 2021 Outlook
DJ
07:20aELI LILLY AND : Raises 2020 Guidance; Provides 2021 Outlook in Line with Street ..
MT
07:03aELI LILLY AND : Lilly to Buy Prevail Therapeutics for Up to $1.04 Billion
DJ
06:57aELI LILLY AND : Lilly to Acquire Prevail Therapeutics in $1.04 Billion Deal; Pre..
MT
06:31aELI LILLY AND : Lilly Announces 2021 Financial Guidance, Updates 2020 Guidance
PR
12/14ELI LILLY AND : Raises Quarterly Dividend
DJ
12/14ELI LILLY AND : Ups Quarterly Dividend by 15% to $0.85 per Share, Payable March ..
MT
12/14ELI LILLY AND : Lilly Announces 15 Percent Dividend Increase
PR
12/14REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Canada pledges C$485 million in COVID-19 aid for oth..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 895 M - -
Net income 2020 6 072 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 279 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
Yield 2020 1,88%
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,46x
EV / Sales 2021 5,72x
Nbr of Employees 33 625
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 167,05 $
Last Close Price 157,91 $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua L. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Aarti S. Shah Chief Information & Digital Officer, Senior VP
Daniel M. Skovronsky Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY20.15%143 158
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.19%392 433
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.11%293 222
PFIZER INC.5.63%217 945
NOVARTIS AG-11.58%208 225
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.69%203 212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ