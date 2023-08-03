Lilly Statement on "Unaffordable Insulin" Report
August 3, 2023
On July 13, 2023, a report titled"Unaffordable Insulin: Uninsured Americans Still Face High Costs at the Pharmacy Counter for Eli Lilly's AuthorizedGeneric" was released by the offices of Senators Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal and Raphael Warnock. Lilly hasresponded with a letterto the senators and requested they append it to their report.
