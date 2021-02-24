Log in
Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eli Lilly and : Lilly to Participate in Cowen Health Care Conference

02/24/2021 | 03:01pm EST
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate in the Cowen and Company 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly's Chief Scientific Officer and President of Lilly Research Laboratories, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:10 a.m., Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com. F-LLY   

Refer to: 

Mark Taylor; mark.taylor@lilly.com; (317) 276-5795 (Media)   


Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; (317) 277-1838 (Investors)

 

Eli_Lilly_Logo

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-to-participate-in-cowen-health-care-conference-301234849.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company


© PRNewswire 2021
