Eli Lilly and Company

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
Eli Lilly and : Lilly to Participate in Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day

02/03/2021 | 05:17pm EST
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day on Friday, February 12, 2021. Anne White, senior vice president and president, Lilly Oncology, and Jacob Van Naarden, chief executive officer of Loxo Oncology at Lilly, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com.  F-LLY   

Refer to:

Mark Taylor; mark.taylor@lilly.com; (317) 276-5795 (Media)   


Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; (317) 277-1838 (Investors)

 

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eli Lilly and Company)

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-to-participate-in-guggenheim-healthcare-talks-2021-oncology-day-301221714.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company


