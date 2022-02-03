Eli Lilly and : Q4 2021 Lilly Press Release

impact millions more lives in meaningful ways. Lilly is committed to continuing to innovate as the

primary way to create value for patients and shareholders alike."

$ in millions, except Fourth Quarter % Full Year % per share data 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 7,999.9 $ 7,440.0 8% $ 28,318.4 $ 24,539.8 15% Net Income - Reported 1,726.1 2,116.8 (18)% 5,581.7 6,193.7 (10)% EPS - Reported 1.90 2.32 (18)% 6.12 6.79 (10)% Net Income - Non-GAAP 2,267.8 2,107.7 8% 7,436.7 6,191.0 20% EPS - Non-GAAP 2.49 2.31 8% 8.16 6.78 20%

Certain financial information for 2021 and 2020 is presented on both a reported and a non-GAAP basis. Some numbers in this press release may not add due to rounding. Reported results were prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and include all revenue and expenses recognized during the periods. Non-GAAP measures reflect adjustments for the items described in the reconciliation tables later in the release. The company's 2022 financial guidance is being provided on both a reported and a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP measures are presented to provide additional insights into the underlying trends in the company's business.