Eli Lilly and Company

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Eli Lilly and : Lilly Confirms Date and Conference Call for First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results Announcement

04/06/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
INDIANAPOLIS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will announce its first-quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Lilly will also conduct a conference call on that day with the investment community and media to further detail the company's financial performance.

The conference call will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern time. Investors, media and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link that will be posted on Lilly's website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com.  F-LLY   

Refer to:

Molly McCully; mccully_molly@lilly.com; (317) 478-5423 (Media)


Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; (317) 277-1838 (Investors)

 

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eli Lilly and Company) (PRNewsfoto/Eli Lilly and Company)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-confirms-date-and-conference-call-for-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-announcement-301263399.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company


© PRNewswire 2021
